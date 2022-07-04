Worldwide Demand For 1,3-Propanediol Will Grow At An Impressive 11.3% CAGR To Touch The USD 2,789.8 Million Mark Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

1,3-Propanediol Market Analysis By Source (Bio-based PDO & Petrochemical-based PDO) By Application (Personal Care and Cosmetics, Cleaning Products & Pharmaceuticals) By End-Use & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022-2032

The global 1, 3 propanediol market is estimated at USD 935.2 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 2,789.8 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2032.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global 1,3-Propanediol as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the 1,3-Propanediol. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the 1,3-Propanediol and its classification.

Prominent Key players of the 1,3-Propanediol market survey report:

  • Metabolic Explorer
  • Merck KGaA
  • Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company
  • Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Haihang Industry
  • Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co. Ltd.
  • Sheng Hong Group Holdings Ltd.
  • Other Market Players

Global 1, 3 Propanediol Market by Category

  • By Source, Global 1, 3 Propanediol Market is segmented as:

    • Bio-based PDO
    • Petrochemical-based PDO

  • By Application, Global 1, 3 Propanediol Market is segmented as:

    • Personal Care and Cosmetics
    • Cleaning Products
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Others

  • By End-Use, Global 1, 3 Propanediol Market is segmented as:

    • Composites
    • Adhesives
    • Laminates
    • Coatings
    • Moldings
    • Aliphatic Polyesters
    • Others

  • By Region, Global 1, 3 Propanediol Market is segmented as:

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

