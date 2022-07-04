Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2021-2031

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes gives estimations of the Size of Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes Market and the overall Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes Market share of key regional segments During Forecast Period.

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies.

The latest market research report analyzes Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes Market demand by Different segments.

Key Segments Covered in Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Industry Research

By Cell Type Cylindrical Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes Prismatic Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes

By Battery Type Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Batteries Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Cobalt Oxide Lithium-Ion Batteries Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) Lithium Manganese Oxide Batteries Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide Batteries

By Capacity 0–3,000 mAh 3,000–10,000 mAh 10,000–60,000 mAh 60,000 mAh and Above

By Voltage Low Voltage Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes (Below 12V) Medium Voltage Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes (12V – 36V) High Voltage Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes (Above 36V)

By Industry Consumer Electronics Automotive Aerospace Marine Medical Industrial Power Telecommunication



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market expected to expand at CAGR of 12% through 2031.

Asia Pacific account for 44% of global market share.

Market expanded at CAGR of 9% over past 5 years.

Demand for lithium-ion batteries in electrical vehicles to rise over forecast period.

Opportunities for lithium-ion battery cathode manufacturers likely to remain influenced by tightening regulatory scenario in automotive industry.

Cylindrical lithium-ion cells account for 55% of overall revenue share.

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Demand of Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes Market & Growth drivers

Factors limiting Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes market growth

Current key trends of Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes Market

Market Size of Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes and Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes Sales projections for the coming years

The report also offers key trends of Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes Market.

Crucial insights in Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes market research report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes market.

Basic overview of the Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

The Demand of Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes Market development during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The lithium-ion battery cathode market operates amid a high degree of consolidation, with only a handful of players operating in the top tier. Leading players accounting for around 50% of the total lithium-ion battery cathode market include Umicore SA, BASF SE, and Sumitomo Chemicals.

Leading players operating in the market continue to exploit strategic merger and acquisition activities to broaden their exposure in overseas territories. While these players continue to strenuously focus on expansion of their production capacities, new investments will remain of paramount importance for them.

Some of the key developments are:

In May 2021, CATL and Daimler Truck AG announced the intensification of their existing partnership based on their shared vision of CO2-neutral electrified trucking. CATL will be the supplier of lithium-ion battery packs for the Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul battery-electric truck, which is planned to be ready for series production in 2024.

In December 2020, GS Yuasa Corporation announced the launch of its LIM30HL series of industrial lithium-ion battery modules. The battery modules in the LIM30HL series, while retaining the same dimensions as those of the existing LIM25H series, are upwardly compatible and feature a higher rated capacity and lower internal resistance.

