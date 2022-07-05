Kapoor Plastics offering Luxurious Polycarbonate Sheets

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Plastics has been one of the leading explorers in the field of Polycarbonate Sheets for decades. They are one of the biggest polycarbonate sheet suppliers and have a complete range of LEXAN polycarbonate sheets that includes Solid/Compact Sheets, Embossed/Textured Sheets, Multiwall Sheets, Mar/Scratch Resistant Sheets & Polycarbonate Films. The ultimate motto of this Business is the ultimate Satisfaction of the customer. They have come up with a wide range of services and good quality products for their customers at a very reasonable price.

They believe in Ethical Business Practices and transparency in making business deals at budget-friendly polycarbonate sheet prices, which have benefitted them with numerous accolades from their clients across the globe.

They have also expanded their service for technical assistance, which helps to understand and decide the exact material needed for the clients. They have started with their product’s cutting-edge technology that helps them provide the clients with the best product with the appropriate requirements they have. The team of expert professionals is well-versed in their delegated responsibilities, and they are fully dedicated to providing the customer with the best. More to this, the timely deliveries and providing prompt responses to the queries have made them establish a bigger network of clients all over the world and have helped them to achieve this place in a very short span of time. They are growing as you grow with the advanced technologies and are now one of the leading polycarbonate sheet manufacturers in the world.

They are now associated with leading companies like Sabic Innovative Plastics India Pvt. Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers Company Ltd. (GSFC) & Asiapoly, providing them Lexan polycarbonate sheets of the best quality. 5000+ satisfied customers have resulted in standing in a good position offering polycarbonate sheet prices at a pocket-friendly budget to its customers.

Kapoor Plastics believes in letting the ray of light enter the lives of customers with all positivity because when there is light, everything will be crystal clear, and the difference between the good and the best could be easily understood, and that we believe is what you deserve. So satisfying you till the end result and letting you know all your answers is what we focus on till we provide you with our service and provide you with the best Lexan polycarbonate sheet in the market.

About Kapoor Plastics:

Kapoor Plastics is a distinguished supplier and distributor of polycarbonate sheets, acrylic sheets and more. Headquartered in New Delhi and with branches in Mumbai, Maharashtra and Gujarat, the company fulfils myriad polycarbonate sheet requirements of industries on time.

Contact Information:

Kapoor Plastics

1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road,

Paharganj, New Delhi – 110055

Phone: 9811073913, 9312289026, 011-23550566, 9999440446

Email: kp@kapoorplastics.com

Website: http://www.kapoorplastics.com