Amerigo Scientific Launches Anex® Brush for Optimal Sampling

New York, USA, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science communities, recently announced the release of a new Anex® Brush that allowed optimal sampling the entire anal canal including the anal transformation zone, without the need for a proctoscope or anoscope.

Amerigo Scientific provides high-quality and cost-effective medical device products worldwide to advance human health and address health emergencies. Nowadays human papillomavirus (HPV) infection has been recognized as the prerequisite for most anogenital malignancies accounting for more than 90% of cervical and anal cancers, thus making it necessary to implement screening for anal cancer prevention in HIV-infected population. The new Anex® brush provides an optimal sampling of the anal canal without the need for a proctoscope or anoscope. Nevertheless, the entire anal canal is sampled, including the anal transformation zone.

“The development the Anex® Brush addresses the need for testing high-quality sampling methods. This brush possesses many advantages as it is easy to use without needing for a proctoscope or anoscope. Additionally, the optional detachable brush head can be supplied depending on the LBC method used,” introduced by Nina Cooper, the chief scientist at Amerigo Scientific. “This innovative bush is successfully created together with physicians and their patients. We are proud to offer such access and will continue to develop more clinical innovations to help more patients.”

This new Anex® Brush is an addition to Amerigo Scientific’s cell sampling devices portfolio. Amerigo Scientific offers cell sampling products that move away from the traditional combination of rigid scrapers and harsh nylon bristles. Enhancements with the even finer bristle technology have led to more innovative devices and self-sampler products.

All cell sampling devices of Amerigo Scientific are manufactured to the highest quality standards to ensure product safety and efficacy. Variations are reduced through process control and continuous improvement of the manufacturing process, affording devices with fewer defects and higher reliability. At Amerigo Scientific, representative sample can be processed with conventional as well as liquid-based cytology (LBC) and also be used for bacteriological testing, virus testing, and DNA analysis.

For more information about the Anex® Brush or details about Amerigo Scientific’s medical device products, please visit https://www.amerigoscientific.com.

