CELEBRATE THE GLORIOUS FOURTH—AND THE GRAND OPENING OF OUR NEW SPA!

Denver, CO, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ — “Come and celebrate Independence Day weekend with us at our new, luxurious premises in Denver,” says Maria Acuna, Senior Massage Therapist and owner of the Zen’d Out Massage Spa. “What we offer here is beyond just massage,” she says. “It’s a complete experience of deep relaxation and enhanced well-being, especially designed for couples.”

Ms. Acuna explains that the new premises have been set up to promote relaxation from the moment her guests walk through the door. The décor, the layout of the massage studio, the air, and the ambient sound are all part of the “beyond massage” experience.

Not only do guests receive a 60-minute full body massage of their choice; Swedish, deep tissue, or sports massage;

AND a facial treatment of their choice, whether hydrotherapy, antiaging treatment, or CBD Mud treatment;

They can also opt for Himalayan hot stone treatment, where heated rocks will provide extra relaxation, easing tension and bringing the relaxing benefits of the stone;

And aromatherapy, scientifically proven to loosen tight muscles and deepen

At the conclusion of treatment, the studio offers guests champagne or a cocktail and chocolate-dipped strawberries as a treat before departure.

This is the Zen’d Out Beyond Massage experience.