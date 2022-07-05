Demand for Disposable Disinfecting Wipes to Soar on Back of Decontamination of Hospital Equipment – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes Market across various industries and regions.

Global market for Disposable Disinfecting Wipes is poised to witness a 2X increase in demand in 2020, as compared to 2019, with market value surpassing US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of assessment period (2020-2030), says Fact.MR in its newest published report. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a massive surge in sales of disinfecting products such as Disposable Disinfecting Wipes.

Coronavirus-affected cases are increasing exponentially across the globe due to which hospitals are getting flooded with coronavirus-afflicted patients. This has led to an imminent risk of spread of the virus within hospital facilities as novel coronavirus can transmit via a metal surface which has been contaminated.

This necessitates disinfection of surroundings and equipment used in the hospital. Further, governments have also introduced guidelines regarding the schedule and method of disinfecting public hospitals. As a result demand for Disposable Disinfecting Wipes for hospital equipment has increased exponentially.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes Market.

Disposable Disinfecting Wipes Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes market on the basis of product, Use Case, Application, Structure & Material across the six regions.

By Product

Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable

By Use Case

Disposable

Reusable

By Application

Industrial Wipes

Food Services

Health-Care

Others

Consumer Wipes

Baby Care Wipes

Personal Care Wipes

Household or Homecare Wipes

Others

By Structure

Spunlace

Airlaid

Drylaid

Wetlaid

Others

By Material

Fibers Polyester Wood Pulp Fluff Pulp Specialty Paper Pulp Rayon Others

Polymers/others Polypropylene Polymer Other Raw Materials



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Disposable Disinfecting Wipes Market to Remain Consolidated, despite Emerging Domestic Players

Disposable Disinfecting Wipes market is consolidated with top players accounting for nearly 40% of the sales revenue. The market is expected to remain consolidated, even with new players entering the market. The existing players like The Clorox Company, Johnson & Johnson, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation have been expanding their manufacturing capacities in the recent past. Owing to these efforts by existing players to increase production, Disposable Disinfecting Wipes market is expected to observe notable growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes Market

Collectively, North America & Europe are contributing to more than 60% of the total value in global Disposable Disinfecting Wipes market, owing to soaring infection rates amid COVID-19 outbreak

By the end of assessment period, consumer wipes segment will cater to more than 3/5th of the market sales.

Drylaid structured wipes are currently leading in the market with around 40% revenue share, while Airlaid structured wipes are witnessing growth of 2.1X which is more than the global average

Surge in demand for disposable wipes is expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with personal, clinical and commercial usage portraying a significant increase during forecast.

Overall, the Disposable Disinfecting Wipes market is likely to create an absolute value opportunity of more than US$685 Million during the forecast period, adding 2X times more value in 2029 as compared to 2019

“Disposable Disinfecting Wipes market is expected to show prolific growth owing to COVID-19 pandemic and government initiatives towards the use of disinfecting products” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Question answered in the survey of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes market report:

Sales and Demand of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes

Growth of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes Market

Market Analysis of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes

Market Insights of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes

Key Drivers Impacting the Disposable Disinfecting Wipes market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Disposable Disinfecting Wipes market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes

More Valuable Insights on Disposable Disinfecting Wipes Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes, Sales and Demand of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

