Smart Wine Cellar Value Is Expected To Be US$ 2.7 Billion By 2031

A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global smart wine cellar market is projected to grow at a strong CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2021-2031), slated to touch an impressive valuation of US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031. Incorporation of AI by leading players is expected to provide traction.

Sales of smart wine cellars are gaining momentum with increase in application in diverse residential and commercial sectors. With the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by leading players, the industry is expected to surge ahead over the coming years. Demand for smart wine cellars with a capacity of 500 bottles will remain high over the coming years.

The latest report on smart wine cellars by Fact.MR provides a thorough analysis of the global industry, its demand-supply trajectories, and crucial factors. According to the report, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific will hold major chunk of the global market, while 20+ countries will exhibit high potential during the forecast period.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, smart wine cellar demand expanded at a CAGR of 5%, to close in at a valuation of nearly US$ 1 Bn. Prospects declined significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially across commercial settings. Mandatory social distancing measures led to a cessation of outdoor dining, prompting consumers to accumulate wine stocks at home leading to increase in residential grade smart wine cellar sales.

Future market demand will be heavily reliant on the surging popularity of smart homes, with more than 4 out of 5 consumers acknowledging that they are likely to purchase new houses equipped with smart technology. By 2023, it is expected that more than half of all homes in the U.S will be automated. Hence, consumers are likely to purchase more smart gadgets, including smart wine cellars.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Smart wine cellars with a capacity of up to 500 bottles to yield over 2/5th of global revenue

By application, residential smart wine cellars to surge at a CAGR of 7% until 2031

Online distribution channels to experience fastest growth, at nearly 8% value CAGR

U.S likely to account for 60% of North American smart wine cellar revenue

Half of the European smart wine cellar market revenue accounted for by Germany

China to emerge as the fastest growing Asian market, capturing 58% of overall demand

“With key manufacturers bringing in a wide variety of compressor wine cellars and thermometric wine cellars, the global industry is subject to expand significantly in the near future,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the global smart wine cellar market is expected to rise, with players focusing on gaining a competitive advantage and increasing their market foothold.

In December 2020, the Middleby Corporation announced the acquisition of Zhuhai Guangdong China-based United Foodservice Equipment Group. The company is a leader in the design, manufacture, and supply of countertop commercial foodservice equipment with recent annual revenues of approximately US$ 10 million.

In September 2020, Haier announced the launch of its first Mono Zone and Double Zone connected wine cellars, created to enrich and complete the premium range that has led the brand to achieve market leadership.

Key Segments Covered

Capacity Up to 500 Bottle Smart Wine Cellars Up to 1,000 Bottle Smart Wine Cellars Up to 1,500 Bottle Smart Wine Cellars More than 1,500 Bottle Smart Wine Cellars

Application Residential Smart Wine Cellars Commercial Smart Wine Cellars Smart Wine Cellars for Restaurants & Bars Smart Wine Cellars for Hotels & Others

Distribution Channel Online Sales of Smart Wine Cellars Offline Sales of Smart Wine Cellars Smart Wine Cellars Sold at Specialty Stores Smart Wine Cellars Sold at Mega Retail Stores Smart Wine Cellars Sold via Other Distribution Channels



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

