Global Sales Of Corn Oil Are Expected To Account For Nearly US$35 Million In Revenue By The End Of 2022

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

A new study published by Fact.MR predicts a moderate expansion of the global corn oil market during the forecast period (2022-2032). Corn oil is increasingly adopted as a feedstock for biodiesel production and is used in hydrogenated oil production. Global corn oil sales revenue will reach approximately $35 million by the end of 2022.

Several regulators have imposed stricter rules to reduce their carbon footprint. This has led to increased demand for biofuels worldwide, which in turn is estimated to drive demand for corn oil. Corn oil finds cooking as one of its major applications along with textile production, pharmaceutical preparation, soap making and paint. Corn oil processors are now more focused on blending olive oil with rice bran oil, which provides recommended levels of polyunsaturated as well as monounsaturated fatty acids. This ensures excellent stability in the taste and flavor of the food. Key players in the global corn oil market are leveraging corn producing areas to increase productivity and generate higher profits.

Request to view a sample report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=130

The spotlight on high-quality food has initiated R&D activities to develop and promote a healthy food supply. The quality of agricultural products is very important in the agricultural sector. Because of its many health benefits, corn oil has been gaining popularity among consumers and manufacturers since the recent past. Corn oil is an indispensable value-added product when extracting starch from germ/embryo remnants and kernel endosperm. The extraction of corn oil is expected to enhance the economic and commercial value of discarded embryos. Corn oil has various therapeutic properties, making it vulnerable to a variety of applications. These factors will affect the growth of the global market for corn oil in the near future.

8 Highlights of Fact.MR’s Global Corn Oil Market Research Report

In terms of revenue, Europe is expected to maintain a dominant position in the global corn oil market, with sales expected to record steady growth through 2022.

APEJ will be the second most profitable market for corn oil from 2017 to 2022.

The corn oil market in Japan and North America will continue to record low growth through 2022.

Modern Trade will remain the most lucrative distribution channel in the global market for corn oil. Corn oil sales in Modern Trade are expected to exceed US$10 million in sales by the end of 2022.

Sales of corn oil by specialty stores are expected to witness the highest CAGR, and thus specialty stores will become the second largest distribution channel in the market by the end of 2022.

Processed corn oil is expected to remain the preferred product among consumers in the global market. Revenue from sales of processed corn oil is expected to account for more than three-quarters of the market share during 2017-2022.

By end-user, the retail segment will continue to dominate the global corn oil market, with sales expected to expand the fastest through 2022.

The methodology for this report is available upon request. https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=130

Key players mentioned in Fact.MR’s Corn Oil Global Market Report include Bunge Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Adani Wilmar Ltd., Cargill Inc., Grief Inc. (Olympic Oils Limited), Associated British Foods plc, Ruchi Soya There is. Industries Limited, Borges International Group SLU and Marico Limited.

For more information – https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=941361

About Us:

A differentiated market research and consulting agency! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1000 companies trust us to make the most important decisions. Our experienced consultants use the latest technology to extract hard-to-find insights, but USP believes in the trust our clients have in our expertise. Its coverage is broad, ranging from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, but even the most niche categories can be analyzed. We have sales offices in the USA and Dublin, Ireland. It is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Contact us about your goals and we will become your competent research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com