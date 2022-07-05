Demand For Aluminium Bags And Pouches Market To Generate More Than Nearly Us$ 7 billion In Revenue By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a revides report published by Fact.MR, the aluminium bags and pouches market is anticipated to surpass US$ 5.5 Bn valuation in 2031, and expand at a CAGR of more than 6% over the next ten years.

With rise in urbanization, the health and wellness sector has skyrocketed in recent years. Pharmaceutical manufacturing has swelled at an enormous rate, creating significant demand for related packaging.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan currently accounts for a majority of the consumption aluminium bags and pouches for packaging purposes, followed by Europe and North America. This is owing to the fact that the number of aluminium ore companies as well as aluminium bag and pouch producers are high in these regions, thus narrowing the gap between demand and supply.

Aluminium bags and pouches are widely used at snacks counters and restaurants for packaging products, which remains the main driver for the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The aluminium bags and pouches packaging market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2031.

0.09-0.2 mm thickness aluminium bags and pouches capture a more than 45% share of the global market, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of between US$ 2 to 3 Bn over 2021-2031.

Among the applications, the pharmaceuticals sector has been the fastest-growing segment.

APEJ is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain nearly 120 basis points by 2031.

The market in China and the U.S. is expected to rise at close to 7% CAGR through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for aluminium bags and pouches was hit in 2020, which saw a net decline of around 1.6% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

Key Segments Covered of Aluminium Foil Packaging Market

Material Thickness 0.007 – 0.09 Aluminium Bags and Pouches 0.09 – 0.2 Aluminium Bags and Pouches 0.2 – 0.4 Aluminium Bags and Pouches

By Printing Printed Aluminium Bags and Pouches Non-printed Aluminium Bags and Pouches

Application Aluminium Bags and Pouches for Food Packaging Aluminium Bags and Pouches for Beverage Packaging Aluminium Bags and Pouches for Pharmaceutical Packaging Aluminium Bags and Pouches for Personal Care & Cosmetics Packaging Others

Regions North America Latin America Europe Japan APAC MEA



The report covers following Aluminium Bags and Pouches Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Aluminium Bags and Pouches Market

Latest industry Aluminium Bags and Pouches Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Aluminium Bags and Pouches Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Aluminium Bags and Pouches Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Aluminium Bags and Pouches Market major players

Aluminium Bags and Pouches Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Aluminium Bags and Pouches Market demand forecast in Europe remains

