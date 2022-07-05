Demand for Functional Beverages Complementing Bottled Tea Market Growth – Fact.MR Survey

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jul-05— /EPR Network/ —

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Global consumption of bottled tea is expected to surpass 41 Mn Liters, growing at a Y-o-Y of 3.4% in 2018 over 2017. Overall growth of the bottled tea market can be attributed to,

Segmentation

The bottled tea market is segmented based on product type, nature, flavor and sales channel.

This structure of the bottled tea market is thoroughly discussed in this section of the bottled tea market.

Based on product type, the bottled tea market is sub-segmented into still bottled tea and sparkling bottled tea.

Further, the bottled tea market segmentation based on sales channel includes HORECA, modern trade, specialty store, departmental stores, convenient store, online retailers, drug stores and other sales channels.

By nature, the bottled tea market is sub-segmented into organic and conventional bottled tea.

Among different flavors, the bottled tea market is studied for black tea, green tea, red tea, oolong tea, jasmine tea, herbal tea and fruit tea.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the bottled tea market report provides a dashboard view of the market players operating in the global marketplace of bottled tea.

In addition, company profiles of key market players with a detailed information on product offerings, company share, regional presence and notable developments are included in the competitive landscape section.

Few of the profiled players in the bottled tea market include Suntory Holdings Ltd, Nestlé S.A, The Coca-Cola Company, Tsing Hsin International Group, PepsiCo Inc, Monster Beverage Company, Uni-President Enterprises, JDP Group, Arizona Beverage Company and OISHI GROUP.

Key manufacturers in the bottled tea market are leveraging strategies such as the expansion of production capacity as well as market presence as well as new product launch.

Increasing appetite for specialty teas and their easier availability

Health conscious consumers preference for healthful tea beverages

Millennials’ developing palate for different RTD bottled tea flavors

Accessibility of bottled tea across various sales channels

“The bottled tea marketplace is heavily impacted by evolving consumer sentiments wherein vendor revenues dwindled half a decade ago on the back of a contagious low- or no-sugar beverage trend. As manufacturers ramped up the production of no-sugar tea varieties, the bottled tea market has surpassed US$ 47 Bn in 2017 and the status quo is highly likely to continue in 2018,” says a senior analyst at Fact.MR.

