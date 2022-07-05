Bike Fenders Market Is Expected To Grow Increase Of Bicycle Fleet In The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Segmentation

The bike fenders can be classified on the basis of bike type as mountain bikes, hybrid bike, road bicycle, and specialty bikes. The use of bike fenders are significant in road bicycles and are expected to hold maximum share in the forecast period.

The bike fenders can further be classified on the basis of materials as plastic, steel and iron and others.

The bike fenders market can also be classified on the basis of the buyer’s type as individual and institutional. An institutional segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global bike fenders market.

The bike fenders market can be classified on the basis of sales channel as direct-to-customer, sporting goods stores, modern trade channel and third-party online. Direct-to-Customer is expected to be the prominent sales channel and is anticipated to grow significantly in the near future.

Global Bike Fenders Market: Dynamics

The attraction of people towards sustainable transportation system such as the bicycle provides an opportunity for other markets. The rise in bicycle fleet or penetration across the globe is projected to contribute directly to the growth of global bike fenders market.

The protection against mud and water while cycling in the wet and slushy weather can be provided by bike fenders. Bike fenders shields the wheels and protects the cyclist from water and mud sprays. The essential features of bike fenders is likely to boost the growth of the global market in the forecast period.

Key Players

The major players of global bike fenders market are

Euro fenders Srl.

SKS

Mucky Nutz

Velochampion

Planet Bikes

Sunlite

Other players.

The key players of bike fenders are investing in the research and development of the product to attract more consumers. The subsequent work by manufacturers on providing the practical and economical product to the end users is expected to boost the global bike fenders market in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

