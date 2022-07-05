Asian Countries Would Most Likely Fuel The Growth Of Hydration Pack Market In The Coming Forecast Period

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Segmentation

Hydration packs includes the following segments:

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Sports Running Cycling Trekking and Hiking

Military

Others

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of the capacity as:

1 to 3 liters

3 to 6 liters

6 to 10 liters

10 liters and above

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

Modern Trade

Direct Sales

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Departmental Store

Online Store

Other Sales Channels

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Hydration Packs Market Regional Overview

The global hydration pack market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. Out of these regions, North America hydration packs market holds maximum share of the global hydration packs market followed by Europe. The major factors which have a leading position has propelled the growth of hydration packs market in these regions are rising number of sports personnel which leads to increase in the usage of hydration packs and indeed surges the growth of the hydration pack market. Asia Pacific is developing at a steady pace and is one of the most promising markets for the growth of the hydration packs market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Hydration Packs market are

Osprey Packs, Inc.

Jetflow

Camelbak Products, LLC

Hydrapak, LLC

Wingnut

Deuter Sport GmbH

Cascade Designs, Inc.

Vaude

Dakine

Brookhaven Companies

Other Key Players

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

