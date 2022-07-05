Europe Is Expected To Have Second Large Share In The Global Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Market Throughout The Forecast Period

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Ablation Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Ablation Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Ablation Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

Tentatively, the global atrial fibrillation ablation market can be segmented on the basis of product type, technology and end users.

Based on product type, the global atrial fibrillation ablation market is segmented as:

Cryoablation Probes and Pens

Radiofrequency Clamps

Temperature controlled radiofrequency Ablators

Radiofrequency ablation catheters

Based on technology, the global atrial fibrillation ablation market is segmented as:

Radiofrequency energy

Cryoablation

Based on end users, the global atrial fibrillation ablation market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Super specialty clinics

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Ablation Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of coronary heart disease, cardiac diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, high blood pressure, previous heart surgeries is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the atrial fibrillation ablation market. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) an estimated of 2.7–6.1 million people are suffering from atrial fibrillation in the U.S. Moreover, almost 750,000 hospitalizations occur every year due to atrial fibrillation which is creating growth opportunities for the atrial fibrillation ablation market.

This condition contributes to an estimated 130,000 deaths. Some of the risk factors for atrial fibrillation include increasing age, obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and excessive intake of alcohol. New devices and technologies are being developed for the atrial fibrillation ablation which control the heart rhythms caused by abnormal signals to help patients survive. These devices with minimal invasion provide rapid results and greater efficiency and are used where medications fail. The catheters used for atrial fibrillation ablation provide energy to create an abrasion, which aborts the abnormal electric signals.

Key Players

The global market for atrial fibrillation ablation is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global atrial fibrillation ablation market are

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

AtriCure, Inc

LuxCath LLC

BIOTRONIK UK Ltd

Biosense Webster, Inc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Baylis Medical Company, Inc

Lepu (Beijing) Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

AFreeze

Others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

