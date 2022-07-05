Global Market For Non-Invasive Ventilators Is Expected To Witness Moderate Growth Over The Forecast Period

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Non-invasive Ventilator Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Non-invasive Ventilator Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Non-invasive Ventilator Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

Tentatively, the global non-invasive ventilator market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global non-invasive ventilator market is segmented as:

Electric

Pneumatic

Elecro-Pneumatic

Based on end user, the global non-invasive ventilator market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Non-invasive Ventilator Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of respiratory disorders is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of the non-invasive ventilator market over the forecast period. According to WHO, around 65 million people have moderate to serve chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (CPOD), globally.

Various technological advancements in ventilation devices with operating efficiency, and the increasing geriatric population are also impelling the growth of the non-invasive ventilator market. Risk factors such as obesity and diabetes; unhealthy lifestyles such as alcohol consumption and smoking; and irregular sleep patterns that develop into respiratory problems are expected to drive the market of non-invasive ventilators in the near future. The cumulative demand for new technology devices among surgeons is another major factor expected to drive the non-invasive ventilator market.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global non-invasive ventilator market are

ResMed Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Hamilton Bonaduz AG

HEYER Medical AG

Respironics, Inc.

Airon Corporation

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Magnamed

medin Medical Innovations GmbH

Mindray Medical International Limited

O-Two Medical Technologies Inc.

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

WILAmed GmbH

Others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

