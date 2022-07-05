Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Segmentation

On the basis of industry, the global crane pumps has been segmented as:

Mining and metallurgy

Automobile

Oil & gas

Pulp & Paper

Construction

Shipping

Others

On the basis of application, the global crane pumps has been segmented as:

Mobile cranes

Fixed cranes

Overhead cranes

On the basis of pump type, the global crane pumps has been segmented as:

Gear pumps

Rotary vane or variable-displacement pumps

Crane Pumps Market: Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a major market share and witness a high growth rate in the crane pumps market over the forecast period, owing to the presence of growing economies such as China and India. North America and Europe, despite being matured markets, are pegged to witness slower growth in the crane pumps market over the forecast period, due to the upgradation and replacement of older cranes and crane pumps.

Africa is estimated to exhibit moderate growth in the crane pumps market, owing to the growing urbanization in some parts of Africa. The Middle East has been witnessing increased construction activities in the tourism sector, which is expected to drive the crane pumps market.

Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global crane pumps market identified across the value chain include:

Prince Manufacturing Corporation

Bosch Rexroth Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Danfoss Power Solutions

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Actutant Corporation

Bailey International LLC

Linde Hydraulics

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

