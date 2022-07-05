Global Market For Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Is Expected To Witness Moderate Growth Over The Forecast Period

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on treatment, the global Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market is segmented as:

Chemotherapy Alkylating agents Cyclophosphamide (Cytoxan) Bendamustine (Treanda) Purine analogs Fludarabine (Fludara) Cladribine (2-CdA, Leustatin) Corticosteroids Prednisone Dexamethasone (Decadron) Others Vincristine (Oncovin) Doxorubicin (Adriamycin) Targeted Therapy Proteasome Inhibitors (bortezomib, carfilzomib) mTOR inhibitors (Everolimus) Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors (ibrutinib) Biological/immunotherapy Monoclonal antibodies (rituximab, ofatumumab, alemtuzumab) Immunomodulating Agents (Pomalidomide, Thalidomide) Cytokines (Interfero) Plasmapheresis Stem Cell Transplantation



Based on distribution channel, the global Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Cancer Clinics

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia Market: Overview

The global market for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Targeted therapy segment is expected to witness considerable growth during forecast period due to increased adoption rate for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia targeted therapy drugs. Hospital is the preferred distribution channel for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia treatment due to requirement of skilled professionals for planning of Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia treatment.

Besides, other therapies such as stem cell transplantation requires highly advanced medical infrastructure. Majority of these treatments are covered under medical part B and hence hospital is a preferred distribution channel for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia treatments.

Key Players

Examples of some of the players identified in the global market for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market include

Baxter International Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (Johnson & Johnson)

Merck & Co Inc.

Hospira (Pfizer Inc.)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

(Genentech) F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

