Holographic Scratch-off Labels Market CAGR is Catching Up the Momentum – Forecast Analysis 2022-2032

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Holographic Scratch-off Labels Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Holographic Scratch-off Labels Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Holographic Scratch-off Labels Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

On the basis of design, global holographic scratch-off labels can be classified as:

VALID pattern holographic scratch-off labels

Rainbow effect holographic scratch-off labels

Other customized holographic scratch-off labels

On the basis of technology, global holographic scratch-off labels can be classified as:

Hologram embossed

3D-Dot Matrix

UV Printing

Jagged edge

Others

On the basis of end use industry, global holographic scratch-off labels can be classified as:

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Transport & Logistics

Personal care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

Others

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Global Holographic Scratch-off Labels Market: Dynamics

Increasing use of holographic scratch-off labels in organized retail in order to avoid pilferage in the market. Rising pilferage in the retail sector has led to the extensive misuse of the product, thereby using holographic scratch-off labels are used against counterfeiting of products. Brand protection is of a prime concern with the pharma companies i.e. drugs need utmost protection in their packaging as any failure in their packaging could result in changes in the drug that lead either to a disappointment regarding cure to illness or injury and may even lead to the death of the patient. Therefore, holographic scratch-off labels have heavily contributed to pharmaceutical packaging through functional characteristics such as product identification, providing chemical information, cautionary and warning notifications, etc.

Key Players

Some of the global key manufacturers in the holographic scratch-off labels are as follows:

Hira Holovision

Holographic Security Innovations Limited

UPM Reflatac

Brady Corporation

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Mega Fortris (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

Kumbhat Holographic

NovaVision Inc.

Alpha Lasertek India Limited

Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global holographic Scratch-off labels market during 2018-28.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

