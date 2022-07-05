Marine Emission Control Systems Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8%

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Marine Emission Control Systems Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Marine Emission Control Systems Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Marine Emission Control Systems Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

The marine emission control system market is segmented based on technology, based on fuel and based on application.

Based on technology, the marine emission control system market is segmented as:

Scrubber Wet Closed loop Open loop Hybrid Others Dry

SCR

ESP Wet Dry

Others

Based on fuel, the marine emission control system market is segmented as:

MGO

MDO

Hybrid

Others

Based on application, the marine emission control system market is segmented as:

Commercial

Recreational

Navy

Offshore

Others

Marine emission control system market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses. In addition, the research report delivers information and study based on market classifications such as industry, end-use and region.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Stringent Regulatory Standards Fuel Marine Emission Control System Adoption

MARPOL convention Annex VI is the main international treaty which addresses air pollution prevention requirement from ships. The requirements cover both engine-based and fuel-based standards. The directive was launched in 2008 for controlling emissions from diesel engine vessels. Tier III regulation on NOx emission was introduced from January 2016. A global sulfur limit was also issued under the directive that states 0.5% sulfur limit from January 2020 to all marine fuels- commonly known as the global sulfur cap.

Owing to these stringent regulations, the shipping industry is under pressure to reduce the environmental footprint of ships. To comply with NOx emission standards, manufacturers have introduced developments in exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems. For SOx emission reduction developments are being introduced in scrubbers.

Key Players

Alfa Laval, Wärtsilä, Yara, Shanghai Bluesoul, Clean Marine, DuPont, Niigata Power System, DEC Maritime, Mitsubishi, Johnson Matthey, H+H Engineering Fuji Electric, Kwangsung, Damen Shipyards, Tenneco and Ecospray Technologies

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

