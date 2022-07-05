Hair Fixative Polymers Market Is Anticipated To Reach A Valuation Of Over Us$ 650 Mn By 2027 End

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Hair care formulations have found wide acceptance as conditioning agents in hair styling products. The global market for hair fixative polymers is gaining traction by the evolving trend of natural hair styling products that offer surface resilience, film forming, and cost performance benefits. Increased emphasis on hair fixative polymers to cater to a wide range of hair styling needs and growing awareness among millennials will provide significant momentum to the hair fixative polymers market and is expected to bolster their demand. Fact.MR opines that collectively, these factors will help the market to grow at a CAGR of ~4% through the forecast period from 2019-2027, and reach a valuation of over US$ 650 Mn by 2027.

Key Takeaways of Global Hair Fixative Polymer Market:

Non-ionic polymers accounted for over 2/5th of the total demand in global hair fixative polymers market in 2018. High demand of non-ionic polymers is attributed to its extensive health benefits in numerous hair care products on the premise of strong demand for water soluble solutions in hair treatment.

A highly matured hair fixative polymers industry is still awakening to the possibility of future investments owing to high success rate with small investments

The manufacturers of hair fixative polymers are highly focused on strengthening their sales footprint in matured countries of North America and Europe owing to high purchasing power and large consumer base for premium hair styling products. However, increasing presence of hairstyling product companies in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA regions have pushed hair fixative polymer manufacturers to expand their presence in these regions.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of ~US$ 65 Mn over the long-term forecast period (2019-2027) for leading manufacturers and new entrants

“The shift towards new cationic polymers as active hair formulations for conditioning, coloring, hair styling applications and absolute hair repairing is estimated to amplify the growth of hair fixative polymers across the globe” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Hair Fixative Polymers Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global hair fixative polymers market is segmented by product, nature, application and region.

Product Non-ionic PolymerAnionic PolymerCationic PolymerAmphoteric Polymer Nature NaturalSynthetic Application Hair WaxHair MousseHair GelHair SprayHair Creams

