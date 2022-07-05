Clinical Usage Of Bleach Wipes Overall Growth Is Expected To Be 1.5x During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to multiple industries, there has been significant increase in demand for disinfectant products like bleach wipes. The increase in demand can be attributed to residential demand as well as commercial and clinical usage. While bleach wipes manufacturers have been trying to meet the increase in demand, multiple companies have witnessed a dip in inventories. The market is expected to show a significant spurt, evaluated as 30% year-on-year growth in 2020 over 2019.

Key Takeaways of Bleach WipesMarket

North America accounts for nearly one third share in the bleach wipes market, and the regional demand is expected to show significant increase during the forecast period.

Surge in demand from direct sales is anticipated owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, with clinical and commercial usage portraying significant increase during forecast.

Clinical usage of bleach wipes is expected to grow 1.3X during 2020 over 2019, and overall growth during the forecast is expected to be 1.5X.

In terms of fragrance, scented bleach wipes are expected to show higher growth over standard bleach wipes and projected grow by 1.5X between 2020 and 2030.

Bleach wipes market has shown positive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to be fastest growing product type among disinfectant wipes.

“Bleach wipes market is expected to show significant growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments to increase clinical contracts for disinfectant products like bleach wipes are expected to be highly lucrative”, says Fact.MR analyst

Bleach Wipes Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of bleach wipes market on the basis of fragrance, usage, sales channel and region.

Fragrance

Standard

Scented

Usage

Clinical usage

Commercial Usage

Residential Usage

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Retail Sales Modern Trade Online Retail Medical Stores Others



Key Country-wise Inclusions

