Increasing Competition from the Higher Number of Outlets Selling Freshly Baked Pie

Changing consumer preferences to augment market growth

Consumers nowadays are looking for value prices, high quality, and convenient bakery products. Reduced calorie bakery items and mini-size are important trends for cost- and calorie-conscious customers. With the evolving health consciousness of the consumers, bakery products are at the end of the pleasure-sustenance spectrum in the minds of the consumers. Along with providing convenience and saving time on cooking meals, pie shells offers much more advantages which spurs the demand for pie shells in the global market.

The variety of customization options offered in the extensive range of pie shells products in the market enables the consumers to get the pie shells according to their choice and food preferences. By letting consumers customize in crust types, size, etc., to make the pie shells of their choice, pie shells manufacturers in the global market are attracting the consumers’ attention

Organic pie shells new buzzword in the global pie shells market

Consumers are seeking foods that are non-GMO, minimally processed and lacks artificial flavors, colors, and additives. Owing to this, companies are offering organic clean label foods and natural products that are free from chemicals and harmful additives are minimally processed, and made from natural ingredients. Despite being an expensive commodity, consumers are willing to pay more for organic pie shells majorly to adopt healthy eating habits. As a result, high demand translating from health-conscious consumers can be seen for organic pie shells.

Key Players

Engaged stakeholders in pie shells market willing to capture a bigger slice of the market need to appropriately tailor their product offering and marketing communication efforts. Lack of investment in consumer research and product innovation have failed to influence the consumers’ decision-making process to the fullest extent. Leading players in the global pie shells market include Wholly Wholesome, Ready Bake Pty Ltd, Chalmers Bakery, DIY Scotch Pie Company, Pillsbury Pie Crusts, Harlan Bakeries, LLC, Wicks Pies Inc., Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation, Pied Piper Pastries among others.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

