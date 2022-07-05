Smart Gas Solutions Market 2022 Analysis Of Production, Future Demand, Sales And Consumption Research Report To 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Smart Gas Solutions Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Smart Gas Solutions Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Smart Gas Solutions Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

Based on the product type, the smart gas solution market is segmented into

Smart Gas Meters

Smart Endpoint

Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Meter Data Management (MDM)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the smart gas solutions market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to smart gas solutions market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Limited Battery Life and High Cost Hampering the Growth in Smart Gas Solutions Market

Smart meters are gaining popularity in the water, gas, and electricity industry, however, the limited battery life in smart meters is emerging as one of the biggest challenges in the smart gas solutions market. Hence, companies are focusing on improving and maximizing battery life, thereby, maximizing the overall meter life. Moreover, manufacturers in the smart gas solutions market are also designing smart meters with upgradable software that can modify the battery consumption during the operating life.

Another challenge faced by the manufacturers in the smart gas solutions market is the high cost of the products owing to the integration of advanced technologies. Hence, companies are focusing on innovative solutions that can be provided at a reasonable price. Moreover, managing and minimizing the cost of the products in the smart gas solutions market is also becoming difficult due to rising competition.

Smart Gas Solutions Market: Notable Highlights

Aclara in 2018 signed a contract with National Grid Smart to provide SMETS2 smart electricity meter, CPA certified gas meters, and SGM1400 in the UK.

In 2018, Sensus was selected by Nicor Gas to provide advanced metering technology for its meter modernization program.

Genesis Gas Solutions in partnership with Tata Communication’s LoRaWAN™ IoT network will supply new smart meters to Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) in India. As the part of the first stage of deployment, 5,000 pre-paid smart gas meters by Genesis have been installed by IGL.

Some of the leading players in the smart gas solutions market are Aclara Technologies LLC, Badger Meter, Inc., ABB Limited, CGI Group Inc., Capgemini S.A., Dandong Dongfa, Elster Group GmbH, Silver Spring Networks, GE Grid Solutions, Sensus, Schneider Electric SE, Holley Technology Ltd., DTE Energy Co., and Itron Inc.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

