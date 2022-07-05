Photonic Crystals Market 2022 Evolution: Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Photonic Crystals Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services.

Key Segmentation

Based on the type, the photonic crystals market is segmented into

One Dimensional

Two Dimensional

Three Dimensional

On the basis of application, the photonic crystals market is segmented into

Optical Fibers

LEDs Displays

Solar & PV Cells

Discrete & Integrated Optical Components Lasers

Image Sensors

Others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the photonic crystals market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to photonic crystals market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Photonic Crystals Market Dynamics

Improving Next-Gen QD-LED with Photonic Crystals

Quantum Dots (QD) is one of the key materials in the next-gen displays. With high quantum efficiency and narrow full-width at half maximum, QD enables highly efficient display along with the wide color gamut as compared to other displays. In order to increase light extraction and material use of QD display, photonic crystals with the preferred photonic stopband are used in the LEDs.

Photonic crystals also help to develop high-intensity QD-LED with low QD use, thereby, reducing the cost and little amount of cadmium, while producing more eco-friendly and competitive QD-LED products. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on combining QD and photonic crystals to provide brighter and more efficient computer, tablet, and mobile phone displays, and also enhance LED lighting.

Photonic Crystals Market: Notable Highlights

Lumentum Holdings plans to sell certain optical transceiver product line provided by Oclaro Japan to the Cambridge Industries. The deal consists of the long-term supply agreement for photonic chips. The parties expect to conclude the transaction during Q2/2019.

Optoscribe Ltd. has launched ultra-high speed, third-gen 3D photonic component manufacturing system and also expanded its facility in Scotland.

NeoPhotonics Corporation announced the demonstration of its new technologies such as silicon photonics based 64 Gbaud COSA at Optical Fiber Communication Conference in San Diego. It also planned to showcase Pico Tunable Laser which is silicon photonics based ultra-narrow linewidth.

Some of the key players in the photonic crystals market are Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, NKT Photonics A/S, MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, GLOphotonics, GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC, NeoPhotonics Corporation, IPG Photonics Corporation, and Corning Incorporated

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

