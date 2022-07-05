Manifold SAS Applications in Diverse Industries to Spur Sales of Situation Awareness System

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Segmentation

The global situation awareness system market can be bifurcated on the basis of component, product type, and verticals.

By Component

Displays

Sensors

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Network Video Recorders (NVR)

Others

By Product Type

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Command & Control System

Radar

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Systems

Sonar Active Sonar Passive Sonar

Fire & Flood Alarm System

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)

Others

By Vertical

Aerospace

Industrial

Military & Defense

Marine Security

Automotive

Mining and Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Cyber Security

Others

The global situation awareness system market can be bifurcated on the basis of component, product type, and verticals.

Growing Public Safety Concerns Auguring Well for Prospects of Situation Awareness System Manufacturers

Public safety and security demand highly efficient systems that promise safety of enterprises, civilians, and critical infrastructure against numerous threats, including organized crime and terrorism, information breach, illegal immigrations, and drug trafficking. The demand for public safety has grown significantly in recent years, owing to the increasing events of natural calamities. As a situation awareness system can help detect and prevent such unforeseen threats and events, these factors are likely to trigger growth in the global situation awareness system market.

Notable Highlights – Situation Awareness System Market

Some of the leading players operating in situation awareness system market are Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., BAE Systems, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Denso Corporation, D3 Security Management Systems, Inc., CNL Software Ltd., L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. and Harris Corporation.

Northrop Grumman will develop an upgraded version of Modernized Radar Warning Receiver, the AN/APR-39E(V)2, for the US Army. The new radar warning receiver will provide enhanced situational awareness to users, with increased precision, as it can detect, locate, and identify a numerous threats.

A leading player in global situation awareness system market, Honeywell International has entered into a partnership with AirMap, an airspace management platform for drones. Together the two companies will develop a drone tracking solution to provide airspace safety authorities with situational awareness about aircraft operations within an airspace system.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

