Nitric Acid Market Segment, Key Demand And Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global nitric acid market size is expected to reach USD 35.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2030 as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for fertilizers by the agrarian economies of the world. The surge in the demand for fertilizers is witnessed by the excessive rise in demand for food. Fertilizer is the major application of nitric acid which caters to the maximum share across the global market. Farmers are adopting new technologies to speed up their crop yield to satisfy their excessive need. The product is also consumed in the manufacturing of adipic acid which is an important raw material in the development of Nylon 6, 6. Nylon 6, 6 is used extensively in the manufacturing of plastics and industrial carpets.

Based on the Applications Insights, the market is segmented into Fertilizers, Nitrobenzene, Adipic acid, Toluene diisocyanate (TDI), Nitrochlorobenzene, and Others.

Fertilizer manufacturing companies dominated the nitric acid application with a share of 80.07% in 2021. Its high share is attributable to the increasing demand for food which has led to the development of fertilizers units globally.

Adipic acid is produced by the use of the product as an important raw material. It is considered one of the key components for the production of Nylon 6, 6 which is used widely in the development of plastics and industrial carpets.

Other applications of the product include its use as a rocket propellant, analytical reagent in metalworking, cleaning agent, and woodworking applications. Among these aforementioned application sectors of the product, its utility in cleaning products is substantial.

Multiple household cleaning products used across various Latin American countries contain nitric acid in their formulations, excessive use of which can lead to serious consequences on the health of humans.



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The presence of multinationals has increased the competition in the market. Multinationals conduct constant research and development activities to formulate new innovations and increase their market. Global companies are focusing on process innovation, capacity expansion, and various other operational strategies to gain the maximum share in the competitive industry space.

Some prominent players in the nitric acid market include:

BASF SE

Dupont

Nutrien Ltd.

Omnia Holding Limited

Apache Nitrogen Products Inc.

CF Industry Holdings, Inc

Thyssenkrupp AG

Yara International ASA

Rashtriya Chemical & Fertilizers Ltd.

