HoduSoft innovative UC Products sets a mark at CCW 2022

Denver, USA, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a popular name in the field of Unified Communication software manufacturing, announced its successful participation at Customer Contact Week 2022. The CCW 2022 is the world’s largest customer contact event that took place from 20th June to 23rd June 2022 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas.

Customer Contact Week is the most-waited customer contact event series bringing together all the contact center leaders to discuss and exhibit technologies and products for improving customer care and customer experience. HoduSoft enjoyed being a part of this popular event as a sponsor and exhibitor.

“Striving towards developing the best-in-class Unified Communication software, HoduSoft is honoured to be invited as sponsor and exhibitor at the Customer Contact Week, 2022, Las Vegas. It was a great opportunity to meet our peers and other business owners from all across the globe. The CCW event stroke the right blend of exhibition and conference. The insightful discussions on emerging technologies redefining the business communication standards offered knowledge-sharing opportunities. We’ve enjoyed interacting with the clients and business partners listening to their feedback and joyous stories of how our product transformed their business landscape. We are overwhelmed with the feedback and glad to become a part of several success stories of businesses of all sizes,” said Gaurang Upadhyay, Assistant Vice President – Sales at HoduSoft.

HoduSoft has been serving businesses with high-quality unified communication solutions for over a decade. With the pursuit of excellence, HoduSoft has successfully developed a wide range of UC products that cater to every communication and collaboration need in the current business landscape. HoduCC and HoduPBX have become reliable communication tools for businesses to meet the modern-age customer service standards. HoduBlast is another product of HoduSoft that is setting the benchmark for broadcasting through voice and SMS. HoduConf is the conferencing tool that has strengthened team collaboration with crystal clear audio to cut down guesswork. The HoduSoft product suite aims at reshaping the communication system for businesses to enable them to break through communication barriers.

With the growing global presence, HoduSoft has acquired clients to establish a business network in over 40+ countries on 6 continents. Its client base comprises 250+ clients and over 75 business partners. Offering premium quality UC products, HoduSoft has gained the trust of multiple global clients. Its consistent deliverance has led more businesses to build long-term associations with HoduSoft.

Customer Contact Week is the World’s largest customer contact event series organized by the Customer Management Practice, an integral part of IQPC. This event focuses on highlighting the market research, industry trends and drivers enhancing customer interaction for businesses.

About HoduSoft

Headquartered in India, HoduSoft launched its business venture in 2015 as a Unified Communication software manufacturer and service provider. Since then, it has earned global recognition over the years. Its flagship product, HoduCC has been attributed as FrontRunner and Category leader by Software Advice and GetApp in the last two years. HoduSoft has been mentioned and appreciated several times in the Gartner Digital Market Reports. HoduSoft product suite also includes HoduBlast, HoduPBX and HoduConf. These are cost-efficient tools to support communication and collaboration for remote and hybrid work models.

