Growing construction industry worldwide is providing traction to the Floor Adhesives Market growth over the forecast period

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Floor Adhesives Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Floor Adhesives Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Floor Adhesives Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

The global floor adhesives market is bifurcated into four major segments that are resin type, technology, application and end use.

On the basis of resin type, the global floor adhesives market is divided into:

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Vinyl

Others

On the basis of technology, the global floor adhesives market is divided into:

Hot-Melt

Solvent-based

Water-based

On the basis of application, the global floor adhesives market is divided into:

Carpet

Laminate

Wood

Tile & Stone

Others

On the basis of end use, the global floor adhesives market is divided into:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Based on region, the global floor adhesives market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Growing construction industry worldwide is providing traction to the market growth over the forecast period

According to Institution of Civil Engineers, UK, a report “Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics” suggests that the global construction market is expected to reach US$ 8 trillion by the end of 2030. Also, China, India and United States will lead the industry by accounting for about 57% of the global construction industry growth.

Furthermore, continuously increasing population rates and urbanization are some of the factors that are positively supplementing the market growth till 2028. Increase in construction industry tends to rise the number of infrastructure and buildings that further creates a wide adoption base for the floor adhesives, thereby driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global floor adhesives market are Mapei S.p.A., Henkel AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Sika AG, Forbo Holdings AG, LATICRETE International, Inc. etc. The floor adhesives market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Floor adhesives market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Floor adhesives market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, type and industry.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

