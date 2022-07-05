Nitrile Gloves Market Is Driven By Rising Awareness Of Healthcare-Associated Infections Till 2030

Nitrile Gloves Industry Overview

The global nitrile gloves market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. The industry is primarily driven by rising healthcare expenditures, the growing importance of safety at workplaces, and a significant surge in protective equipment demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nitrile Gloves Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nitrile gloves market on the basis of type, product, end use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Powdered and Powder Free.

  • The powder free nitrile gloves segment led the market and accounted for 72.5% of the global revenue share in 2021, owing to their increasing preference across various industries.
  • Powder free gloves are less form-fitting as they undergo chlorination process or polymer coatings such as acrylics, silicones, and hydrogels, resulting in the healthcare facilities replacing latex gloves with powder free nitrile gloves.
  • The powdered market segment is projected to grow at 3.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Disposable and Durable.

  • The disposable segment led the nitrile gloves market and accounted for 72% of the global revenue share in 2021.
  • Disposable nitrile gloves are usually thinner as compared to durable gloves, which offer greater sensitivity.
  • The demand for durable products is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
  • Durable nitrile gloves offer advantages such as durability, strength, low generation of waste, and other environmental benefits.

Global nitrile gloves market share, by end-use, 2021 (%)

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Medical & Healthcare, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Metal & Machinery, Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Cleanroom and Others

  • The medical & healthcare segment led the market and accounted for 87.6% of the global revenue share in 2021.
  • Disposable nitrile gloves are particularly in demand as they lower the risk of contamination.
  • The demand for this product is also expected to increase from other end-use industries, mainly food & beverage, chemical & petrochemical, and pharmaceutical.
  • The demand for nitrile gloves in the automotive industry is expected to witness a growth of 6.4% during the projected period.

Nitrile Gloves Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

In order to cater to the increasing demand from various industries, companies have started expanding their business through mergers, acquisitions, the establishment of new production plants, and geographic expansion strategies. The industry also focuses on research & development activities to develop new technologies for the manufacturing of nitrile gloves.

Some prominent players in the Nitrile Gloves market include

  • Ansell Ltd
  • Top Glove Corporation Bhd
  • Hartalega Holdings Berhad
  • Unigloves (UK) Limited
  • Adenna LLC
  • Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
  • Superior Gloves
  • MCR Safety
  • Supermax Corporation Berhad
  • Ammex Corporation
  • Cardinal Health
  • Medline Industries, Inc.

