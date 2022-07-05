Roofing Materials Market Retail Channel Analysis and COVID-19 Impact Insights By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 05, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Roofing Materials Industry Overview

The global roofing materials market is expected to reach USD 171.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Increasing investments in the renovation and redevelopment of residential and non-residential buildings are expected to drive the market growth.

Roofing Materials Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global roofing materials market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Asphalt Shingles, Concrete & Clay Tile Roofs, Metal Roofs, Plastic Roofs and Others.

Concrete and clay tiles product segment led the market and accounted for more than 29% share of the global revenue in 2021.

Asphalt shingles segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of value over the forecast period.

In 2021, the metal roof segment held a share of 22.4% of the overall market in terms of revenue.

The plastic roof segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period owing to advantages such as ease of installation, and low maintenance.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Non-residential.

Residential application segment led the market and accounted for more than 55% of the global revenue share in 2021.

Factors such as the increasing global population and rising preference of consumers for single-family housing structures are anticipated to fuel the growth of residential segment of roofing materials market during the forecast period.

Evolving business models, new startups, and increased need for office spaces are expected to drive the global demand for non-residential buildings.

Furthermore, rising expenditures in the construction of data centers by major technological companies like as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are expected to boost demand for roofing materials used in non-residential structures.

Roofing Materials Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is characterized by the presence of various small- and large-scale vendors, resulting in a moderate level of concentration in the market. The surging requirement for reliable and precise roofing solutions is fueling the growth of market.

Some prominent players in the Roofing Materials market include

GAF Materials Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Owens Corning

TAMKO Building Products, Inc.

CSR Ltd.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Crown Building Products LLC

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

Wienerberger AG

Etex

CertainTeed Corporation

Johns Manville

Fletcher Building Limited

Eagle Roofing Products

Boral Roofing

