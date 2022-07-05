Snacks Market To Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Fact.MR reports that the global market for snacks is likely to reach US$ 751 Bn, registering a CAGR of 6.5% throughout the assessment period 2021-2031. A growing number of consumers are experimenting with multiple food formulations, as reflected in sales of various healthy grab-and-go and gluten-free snacks, contributing to noteworthy growth.

The market experienced steady growth from 2016 to 2020, clocking a CAGR worth 5.8%. With the advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic, consumers became more demanding for healthy snacks, expanding market opportunities for organic food in the market. As of 2021, the industry is expected to be valued at US$ 400 Bn.

In recent years, the burden of lifestyle induced diseases, including hypertension and diabetes, has increased manifold. The World Health Organization estimates that by 2030, the proportion of global deaths due to chronic disease is expected to increase to 70%. This has prompted several countries to implement eradication and awareness programs, which has provided a significant leverage to healthy food consumption. Hence, snacks manufacturers are introducing a wide range of ready-to-eat foods aimed at preventing escalation of blood sugar levels by incorporating low-calorie ingredients.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Nuts & Seeds Cookies & Biscuits Meat Snacks Cereal Bars Salty Snacks Other Snacks

Sales Channel Snacks Sales via Modern Trade Snacks Sales via Departmental Stores Snacks Sales via Specialty Stores Snacks Sales via Online Stores Snacks Sales via Drug Stores Snacks Sales via Convenience Stores Snacks Sales via Other Sales Channels

Source Type Wheat Snacks Maize Snacks Rye Snacks Rice Snacks Fruits & Vegetables Meat Snacks Other Sources

Nature Organic Snacks Conventional Snacks



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product type, cereal bars are expected to yield US$ 4.5 Bn in revenue by 2031

Wheat snacks are expected to be widely consumed, growing at a CAGR of 5%

Organic snacks consumption to receive significant push, clocking US$ 8 Bn in revenue

India to emerge as one of the largest snacks market, capturing 60% of global revenue

Healthy snacks consumption to impel sales across the U.S, expected to account for 20% of total revenue

“Increasing prevalence of fast-paced and hectic lifestyles is prompting consumers to opt for ready-to-eat foodstuffs, with a higher inclination towards consumption of health boosting snacks, “says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent snacks manufacturers are capitalizing on new product launches and enhancement of production capacities in order to extend their outreach to a larger audience. Some notable developments in the global market for snacks are as follows:

In January 2021, Kellogg Co. is set to expand its Special K brand into the keto category, with a new line of Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars. The firm offers the bar in peanut butter fudge and chocolate almond fudge flavors. A single bar contains 160 calories, 12 grams of fat, 7 grams of protein, 2 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of sugar

In July 2020, Britannia Industries Ltd. announced an allocation of ? 1,000 crores (US$ 134 million) to upscale production capacity in response to an exponential rise in home snacking throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The investment is bifurcated into Greenfield facilities (US$ 9.3 million) and new product launches, including dairy products (US$ 4 million)

Why the Enhanced Preference for Organic Snacks?

According to Fact.MR, organic snacks are expected to yield nearly US$ 8 Bn in value by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. Key manufacturers are riding the clean label wave which has gripped consumer food preferences in recent years. This is in response to growing apprehensions regarding presence of additives which may adversely impact human health.

Several countries have implemented strict food regulatory standards, with a majority of them prohibiting the sale and consumption of foodstuffs containing high concentrations of artificial preservative, such as benzene, MSG and artificial food colors. Hence, companies have introduced a broad range of naturally sourced foods in recent years.

