Demand For Energy Drinks Market To Soar In Coming Years In Top Regional Markets : Fact.MR

Increasing demand for energy drinks among athletes continues to be a key driving factor for the global market; however, high caffeine content continues to remain a key impediment. According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, the global market of energy drinks is projected to represent more than US$ 37,000 Mn by 2022-end.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=253

Key Points Addressed in Energy Drinks Industry Analysis

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Energy Drinks Market and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Non-alcoholic energy drinks gaining ground, surging at 7% CAGR through 2031

Preference for alcoholic beverages to remain, surpassing US$ 8 Bn by 2022

By distribution channel, online platforms to gain momentum at 8% CAGR

Non-organic variants top selling, valued at US$ 7 Bn currently

U.S to experience a CAGR of 7.6% growth in the energy drinks domain

China to account for 55% of energy beverage consumption globally

India to register a robust 9% value CAGR across the forecast period

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=253

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Alcoholic Energy Drinks Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks

Nature Organic Energy Drinks Non-Organic Energy Drinks

Distribution Channel Energy Drinks Sales via Modern Trade Energy Drinks Sales via Drug Stores Energy Drinks Sales via Convenience Store Energy Drinks Sales via E-Commerce Energy Drinks Sales via Other Retail Format



For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/253

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers priorities product innovation to gain a competitive advantage. Product launches may assist businesses in capitalizing on the enormous development potential in developing regions. The majority of firms raise product awareness through advertising and celebrity endorsement. Recent developments in the energy drinks landscape are as follows:

In March 2021, PepsiCo Inc. announced the introduction of a new line of energy drinks titled Mtn Dew Rise Energy under its Mountain Dew product range, with assistance from NBA superstar LeBron James. Every 16-ounce will contain Vitamins A & C and zinc to support the immune system

In January 2020, Coca Cola introduced its first energy drink called Coca-Cola Energy in the U.S, devoid of any soda under four flavors: Coca Cola Energy, Coca Cola Energy Zero Sugar, Coca Cola Energy Cherry and Coca Cola Energy Cherry Zero Sugar. However, this was cut short when the company decided to withdraw the product in the post-pandemic era

Market Players

Major players in the global market of energy drinks are Coco-Cola Co., PepsiCo Inc., Monster Beverages Corp., Red Bull GmbH, GNC Holdings Inc., Nestle SA, Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., GNC Holdings, Inc., PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/06/06/1865298/0/en/Cannabis-Infused-Drinks-Sales-Growing-as-Leading-Beverage-Producers-Pivot-to-Pot-amid-Broader-Marijuana-Legalization-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com