Demand For Energy Drinks Market To Soar In Coming Years In Top Regional Markets : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-07-05

Increasing demand for energy drinks among athletes continues to be a key driving factor for the global market; however, high caffeine content continues to remain a key impediment. According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, the global market of energy drinks is projected to represent more than US$ 37,000 Mn by 2022-end.

Key Points Addressed in Energy Drinks Industry Analysis

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)
  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
  • Brand Share and Market Share Analysis
  • Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate
  • COVID-19 Impact on Energy Drinks  Market and How to Navigate
  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Non-alcoholic energy drinks gaining ground, surging at 7% CAGR through 2031
  • Preference for alcoholic beverages to remain, surpassing US$ 8 Bn by 2022
  • By distribution channel, online platforms to gain momentum at 8% CAGR
  • Non-organic variants top selling, valued at US$ 7 Bn currently
  • U.S to experience a CAGR of 7.6% growth in the energy drinks domain
  • China to account for 55% of energy beverage consumption globally
  • India to register a robust 9% value CAGR across the forecast period

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type

    • Alcoholic Energy Drinks
    • Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks

  • Nature

    • Organic Energy Drinks
    • Non-Organic Energy Drinks

  • Distribution Channel

    • Energy Drinks Sales via Modern Trade
    • Energy Drinks Sales via Drug Stores
    • Energy Drinks Sales via Convenience Store
    • Energy Drinks Sales via E-Commerce
    • Energy Drinks Sales via Other Retail Format

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers priorities product innovation to gain a competitive advantage. Product launches may assist businesses in capitalizing on the enormous development potential in developing regions. The majority of firms raise product awareness through advertising and celebrity endorsement. Recent developments in the energy drinks landscape are as follows:

  • In March 2021, PepsiCo Inc. announced the introduction of a new line of energy drinks titled Mtn Dew Rise Energy under its Mountain Dew product range, with assistance from NBA superstar LeBron James. Every 16-ounce will contain Vitamins A & C and zinc to support the immune system
  • In January 2020, Coca Cola introduced its first energy drink called Coca-Cola Energy in the U.S, devoid of any soda under four flavors: Coca Cola Energy, Coca Cola Energy Zero Sugar, Coca Cola Energy Cherry and Coca Cola Energy Cherry Zero Sugar. However, this was cut short when the company decided to withdraw the product in the post-pandemic era

Market Players

Major players in the global market of energy drinks are Coco-Cola Co., PepsiCo Inc., Monster Beverages Corp., Red Bull GmbH, GNC Holdings Inc., Nestle SA, Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., GNC Holdings, Inc., PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/06/06/1865298/0/en/Cannabis-Infused-Drinks-Sales-Growing-as-Leading-Beverage-Producers-Pivot-to-Pot-amid-Broader-Marijuana-Legalization-Fact-MR.html

