Revenue From Sales of Sports Drink Market To Witness Relatively Significant Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The Global sports drink market is constantly growing and is predicted to grow at around 5.3% CAGR through 2031, reaching a staggering value of US$ 25.5 billion by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. During exercise and recovery drinks will collectively generate 75% of the revenue in the sports drinks industry.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a dual effect was observed. During the peak of the pandemic crisis, the industry experienced contracting sales and narrowing profit margins, given the strict imposition of curbs and lockdowns. Manufacturing units were shut down to contain spread of the virus. However, as the infection curves flattened, production largely retained pre-pandemic projections. Moreover, people have become more health-conscious, striving to maintain physical fitness and engaging in sporting and exercise regimes, sustaining demand for energy boosting drinks.

Key Segments Covered Product Type Isotonic Hypertonic Hypotonic

Consumption Type Pre-exercise Sports Drinks (PRX) During Exercise Sports Drinks Recovery Drinks

Distribution Channel Modern Trade Drug Stores Convenience Store E-Commerce Other Retail Format



Key players involved in the market are rigorously investing in the development and launches of new products to gain a competitive advantage and expand their consumer base. Mergers & acquisitions along with diversification of product portfolios are key business strategies implemented by participants in the sports drink industry. In October 2020, Monster Energy launched a new sports focused drink titled Superfuel. This line of beverages are suitable for pre-workout power consumption, mid-session sip or post-workout pick up. It possesses electrolytes for general wellness and B3+B6 Vitamins to aid focus and exercise recovery.

In January 2020, Coca-Cola announced the expansion of its sports drink portfolio- POWERADE is expanding its product platforms for the first time in over a decade with two new zero-sugar innovations that offer functional hydration solutions – plus a new packaging design – all to meet the fast-changing needs of sport drink consumers.

In January 2020, Coca-Cola announced the expansion of its sports drink portfolio- POWERADE is expanding its product platforms for the first time in over a decade with two new zero-sugar innovations that offer functional hydration solutions – plus a new packaging design – all to meet the fast-changing needs of sport drink consumers. 5 Forecast Highlights on Global Sports Drink Market North America is expected to remain dominant in the global sports drink market. North America sports drinks market is projected to reach nearly US$ 9,700 million value by the end of 2022. Owing to the increasing number of people seeking healthy and active lifestyle, the North America is witnessing steady growth in sports drinks market. Europe is anticipated to emerge as the second largest market in sports drinks. The region will showcase steady growth during 2017-2022. Isotonic sports drinks will emerge as one of the most-preferred sports drinks, surpassing US$ 11,700 million in revenues by 2022 end. Containing similar concentration of sugar and salt as in human body, while offering natural fluid balance makes Isotonic popular among athletes. Recovery drinks on basis of consumption are gaining traction in the global sports drinks market. Towards the end of 2017, one out of every two sports drinks consumed globally will be a recovery drink. Compared to various distribution channels in sports drinks, Modern trade is expected to be the largest, gaining around one-third revenue share by the end of 2017. Meanwhile, E-Commerce is anticipated to account for the lowest revenue share in the global sports drink market.

