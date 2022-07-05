Demand For Sports Nutrition Market From Key Use Sectors To Surge In Near Future : Fact.MR

The global sports nutrition market report indicates that sales of overall sports nutrition enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.3% in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the sports nutrition market accounted for US$ 15.8 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 7.9% over the decade.

Sales of sports nutrition represent approximately 5%-10% share in the overall nutraceuticals market. Sports nutrition is a sub-discipline of nutrition that is strongly linked to the study of the human body and exercise physiology, making it a crucial component for aspiring athletes in order to achieve long-term stamina. The need to meet nutritional demand by sportspersons leads to a rise in the demand for sports drinks.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Abbott Nutrition

Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Nestlé S.A.

J Donohoe Beverages Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Premier Nutrition Corporation

Vitaco Health

INC Sports Nutrition

Health Foods International Limited

Uelzena Group Quality Nutrition Technology (QNT)

Biothrive Sciences

Optimum Nutrition, Inc.

Scivation

Now Foods

CD Sport International

AmerPharma

JW Nutritional, LLC

ABH Pharma Inc.

Others

The Global Sports Nutrition market research report displays the market size, share, status, production, cost analysis, and market value with the forecast period 2021-2031. Besides, upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, consumption volume, and the market share by segments and sub-segments have also been mentioned. It provides a refined view of the classifications, applications, segmentations, specifications and many more for Sports Nutrition market. Regulatory scenarios that affect the various decisions in the Sports Nutrition market are given a keen observation and have been explained.

Market Segmentation:

By Ingredient Type

Plant-derived Protein Soy Protein Rice Protein Pea Protein Potato Protein

Animal-derived Protein Creatine Milk Protein Whey Protein Concentrates Whey Protein Isolates Casein BCAA

Blends

By Nature

Organic Sports Nutrition

Conventional Sports Nutrition

By Form

Ready-to-Drink Sports Nutrition Products

Energy & Protein Bars

Sports Nutrition Powder

Sports Nutrition Tablets/Capsules

By Function

Energizing Products

Rehydration

Pre-workout

Recovery

Weight Management

By Flavor

Regular Sports Nutrition Products

Flavored Sports Nutrition Products Fruit Punch Berries Citrus Chocolate Vanilla Other Flavors



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Sports Nutrition Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Sports Nutrition market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Sports Nutrition Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Sports Nutrition

Chapter 4: Presenting the Sports Nutrition Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Sports Nutrition market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2031)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Sports Nutrition Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

FAQs Answered in Market Study

• What will be the market value of Sports Nutrition by the end of 2021?

• What was the CAGR of the market for Sports Nutrition over the past 5 years?

• What is the estimated market value by the end of the forecast period?

• What is the market share of the top 5 players of the Sports Nutrition industry?

• What is the outlook for the North American region?

• How is the European market for Sports Nutrition expected to evolve?

• What are the market statistics for the APAC region?

• Which countries are driving the demand of Sports Nutrition?

• What trends are influencing the Sports Nutrition landscape?

