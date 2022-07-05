Fluoroscopy Equipment Market To Create Lucrative Opportunities For Existing Companies As Well As New Players : Fact.MR

Arecent market research report on the Fluoroscopy Equipment market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Fluoroscopy Equipment market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Growing prevalence of cancer in the healthcare industry has led to an upsurge in demand for radiation therapy. Surge in demand for radiation therapy in the healthcare industry is projected to boost growth of the global market. Moreover, increasing demand for security checks at the airport will fuel demand for the fluoroscopy equipment in the aviation industry globally. A recently compiled report by Fact.MR reveals that the global fluoroscopy equipment market is expected to reflect a CAGR of 4.7% throughout 2022.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Remote-Controlled Fluoroscopy Systems

Conventional Fluoroscopy Systems

C-Arms Systems

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Center

By Application

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Urology and Nephrology

Neurovascular

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market

Emerging technology has led to several innovations including artificial intelligence, wearable, Internet of Things, and 3D printing. With rapid development, technology continues to maintain a strong grip in the healthcare industry. In a bid to offer medical devices equipped with enhanced services, manufacturers operating in the healthcare industry are increasingly integrating the advanced technology in several medical devices. A research recently conducted reveals that several manufacturers in the healthcare industry are integrating technically enhanced tools such as Google Glass and HoloLens launched by Microsoft in the medical devices that are wearable that are used for visual overlays. These wearable devices enable the end users to get information, which help in the treatment process attributed to the image guided intervention.

Besides healthcare industry, fluoroscopy devices also witness considerable adoption in the aviation industry. Adoption of fluoroscopy devices is projected to remain concentrated in the aviation industry attributed for scanning hidden weapons and bombs. Unlike the medical devices, the fluoroscopy devices used in the aviation industry have comparatively low impact of radiation on the gadgets, luggage, and food products that are scanned.

Although the overall outlook on growth of the fluoroscopy equipment market looks positive, however, strong need to maintain quality standards continues to hinder growth of the global market for fluoroscopy equipment. One marker gap is further attributed to the investigations conducted by FDA, which ensures the level of quality remains high. However, lack of investment and support from the government is likely to hinder growth of the global market of fluoroscopy equipment.

Competitive Landscape

The market for fluoroscopy equipment appears to be focused and competitive due to the presence of prominent market players. Several growth strategies have been observed, including penetration into untapped regions, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and intensive product development initiatives.

Product innovations and upgrades in existing product lines are used by top companies in the fluoroscopy equipment market to gain a competitive advantage.

Recently conducted research reveals that manufacturers are integrating innovative tools including Microsoft’s HoloLens and Google Glass in the wearable visual-overlay devices, which enables the end user to retrieve information for image-guided intervention.

