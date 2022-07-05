Rapid Increase In -Use Adoption To Boost Sweet Corn Seeds Market Revenue Growth : Fact.MR

Demand of sweet corn seeds is expected to grow exponentially and is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 216 Mn during forecast period 2019 – 2029. Growing vegetables seeds market is projected to propel the growth of sweet corn seeds market across the globe. Global sweet corn seeds market accounts for around 6% of the vegetable seeds market and is projected to grow at a higher rate at 5.6% as compared to vegetable seeds market, during the forecast period.

Steady increase in urbanization and growing penetration of organized retail, has led to constant increase in demand for fast foods such as noodles and soups. Manufacturers of such products have responded proactively to this consumer trend by introducing various instant food brands to populate retail shelves. This has consequently augmented the demand for several instant food ingredients including sweet corn, which has further propelled the demand for sweet corn seeds in the value chain.

Key Takeaways of the Global Sweet Corn Seeds Market

  • Hybrid certified sweet corn seeds segment accounts for more than 60% market share and is expected to indicate a rising growth curve in sweet corn seeds market during period of forecast 2019 – 2029. This can be attributed to the increased cultivation of sugary varieties of sweet corn which are produced with the help of hybrid certified sweet corn seeds.
  • Yellow sweet corn seeds category is a major contributor to global sweet corn seeds market and is projected to grow 1.6X over period of forecast 2019 – 2029, owing to increased consumption of yellow sweet corn in United States, Europe and Asian countries in the past-half decade.
  • North America and Europe sweet corn seeds market together hold more than half of market share. However, South Asia and East Asia are projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the global average.
  • South Asia sweet corn seeds market to hold more than 10% market share in terms of value and likely to gain 300 BPS over forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Sweet Corn Seeds Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of sweet corn seeds market on the basis of seed type, seed category, farming type, sales channel and region.

Seed Type
  • Hybrid Certified Seeds
  • Open Pollinated Certified Seeds
  • Farm Saved Seeds
Seed Category
  • Yellow
  • White
  • Bicolor
Farming Type
  • Organic
  • Conventional
Sales Channel
  • Agri-Specialty Retailers
  • Direct Sales
  • Online Retail Channels
  • Other Channels
Region
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • MEA

Crucial insights in the   Sweet Corn Seeds Market research:

  • Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Sweet Corn Seeds Market Basic overview of the, Sweet Corn Seeds Market including market definition, classification, and applications.
  • Scrutinization of each Sweet Corn Seeds Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
  • Adoption trend of Sweet Corn Seeds Market across various industries.
  • Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Sweet Corn Seeds Market stakeholders.

