Calcium Carbonate Market Share, Key Players Analysis and Growth Outlook till 2030

Calcium Carbonate Industry Overview

The global calcium carbonate market size is expected to reach USD 68.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. Calcium carbonate is a compound that is commonly found in rocks, such as limestone and dolomite. The product is extracted by quarrying or mining and is further processed to form Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) or Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC).

The product is extensively used in various applications including paper, paints and coatings, food, health-related products, and building and construction materials. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted both the production and consumption of calcium carbonate. However, the demand is high in the healthcare market and related industries, mainly in the paper industry due to rising concerns regarding personal hygiene, which is boosting the demand for tissue papers.

The global market is highly competitive owing to the presence of numerous established players in the industry that are integrated across the value chain. In January 2021, Audax Private Equity announced the completion of the sale of Gabriel Performance Products to Huntsman Corporation. The competitive scenario is intense for the market as major players have reported losses during the first half of 2020. For example, Mineral Technologies reported a loss of 14.44% and Imerys reported a loss of 15.3% in their revenue for Q2 2020.

Calcium Carbonate Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global calcium carbonate market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Others.

The paper segment emerged as the largest application segment in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of over 40.0%. Calcium carbonate is added as a filler to the paper pulp or is applied as a coating pigment.

The paints and coatings segment emerged as the second-largest application segment in 2021. The product is used in several applications in the paints and coatings sector. It acts as an agent for reducing or enhancing gloss, as an extender, a rheology modifier, and as an additive for increasing density.

Calcium Carbonate Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly competitive as various players are integrated across the value chain with their presence in mining operations, processing facilities, and the application sector. Mergers & acquisitions are among the key strategic initiatives adopted by most of the players to sustain their leadership and market share.

Some prominent players in the global Calcium Carbonate market include

AGSCO Corp.

Carmeuse

Blue Mountain Minerals

Carmeuse Lime & Stone Company

GCCP Resources

GLC Minerals, LLC

Greer Limestone Company

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

ILC Resources

Imerys

M. Huber Corp.

LafargeHolcim

Midwest Calcium Carbonates

Mineral Technologies

Mississippi Lime

Mountain Materials, Inc.

NALC, LLC

Omya

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

The National Lime & Stone Company

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.

