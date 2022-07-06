Polymer Foam Market to Gain Huge Traction During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 06, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Polymer Foam Industry Overview

The global polymer foam market size is expected to reach USD 170.1 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030. Rising demand from the automotive and building and construction industries is likely to drive the market. Polymer foams are widely utilized in combination with other materials in various composite constructions, high-resilience foam seating, rigid insulation panels, automotive components, carpet underlays, upholstery stuffing, and packaging, among other applications.

Rigid types are primarily used as insulation material in construction and refrigeration applications. They are energy-efficient and help in cutting energy costs. Flexible types are mainly used as cushioning material in transportation, furniture, bedding, carpet underlay, and packaging, among others.

Polyolefin foams including polypropylene and polyethylene are expected to witness significant expansion in the forthcoming years. Traditionally, the low melt strength of these products, particularly polypropylene, limited the growth of this segment in the global market. Several technologies including post-reactor radiation and compounding modifiers method have been introduced by various polyolefin manufacturers, such as Borealis and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. The aim is to improve the strength of polyolefins to meet the requirements of wind energy applications, including spar webs and shell panels, and marine applications like vibration control and cushion seats.

Polymer Foam Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polymer foam market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, PVC Foam, Phenolic Foam, Polyolefin Foam, Melamine Foam and Others.

Polystyrene foam was the largest type segment with a revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2021. It is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The type is used in various applications, including furniture, cushions, and carpets. It has a wide customer base owing to its superior capabilities, such as lightweight, low heat and sound transfer, high-energy dissipation, and insulation.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Packaging, Building & Constructions, Furniture & Bedding, Automotive, Rail, Wind, Marine and Others.

The building and construction segment held the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2021 owing to the rising applications of polymer foam for insulation purposes, flooring, pipe, molding, and in wire and cables.

The furniture and bedding segment is expected to witness growth owing to increasing applications, such as carpet padding, fibers, chair cushions, mattress padding, and furniture.

The automotive segment is estimated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period on account of the increasing product use in various automotive components, such as seats, dashboards, power trains, and suspension bushings.

Polymer Foam Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is fragmented in nature with various regional players and well-established global manufacturers. The majority of the manufacturers are based in North America and Europe and therefore these regions witness the high competition.

Some prominent players in the global Polymer Foam market include

Arkema Group

Armacell International S.A.

BASF SE

Borealis AG

Fritz Nauer AG

Koepp Schaum GmbH

JSP Corporation

Polymer Technologies, Inc.

Recticel NV

Rogers Corporation

SEKISUI ALVEO AG

Synthos S.A.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Trelleborg AB

Zotefoams plc

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Polymer Foam Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter