Returnable Packaging Market expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period 2021 to 2028

Returnable Packaging Industry Overview

The global returnable packaging market size is expected to reach USD 153.35 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. Rapid industrialization, increasing trade activities, and rising demand for robust, long-term, and eco-friendly packaging for the transportation of finished and semi-finished goods in multiple end-use industries are expected to augment the growth of the market.

Returnable Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global returnable packaging market on the basis of material, product, end use, and region:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Plastic, Metal and Wood.

Plastic led the market and accounted for a 63.4% share of the global revenue in 2020. High-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP) plastics are typically used for manufacturing products, such as pallets, crates, IBCs, and drums, owing to their durability, low weight, and strong corrosion and solvent resistance.

The metal material segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2021 to 2028 on account of high strength, coupled with a strong sustainability profile of metals as compared to plastic.

The wood material is majorly used for making pallets. Low cost and wide availability of wooden pallets as compared to plastic pallets are the key factors responsible for their wide adoption.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Healthcare and Others.

The food and beverages end-use segment led the market in 2020 and accounted for 34.5% share of the global revenue.

Automotive manufacturers primarily use returnable packaging products for the transportation of their semi-finished and finished auto components, such as body parts, from the vendors to the assembly units.

The healthcare end-use segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Increasing cases of chronic diseases and the growing aging population have been significantly driving the pharmaceutical industry, which, in turn, is expected to augment the product demand in the pharmaceutical applications over the forecast period.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Pallets, Crates, IBCs, Drums & Barrels, Dunnage and Others.

Pallets led the market and accounted for 57.2% share of the global revenue in 2020. This is attributed to the extensive utilization of pallets by multiple end-use industries ranging from food and beverages to petroleum and lubricants .

. Dunnage provides 360-degree protection to individual units during shipping. Dunnage refers to an interior placed inside the container to facilitate the safe packaging of individual units.

Intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) are expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The product is typically used to store and handle liquid and powdered products and finds extensive application in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Multiple types of returnable crates, including nestable, stackable, and collapsible, are utilized by the agricultural, grocery, dairy, and bakery sectors for product distribution in a closed loop.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is moderately fragmented with the presence of large- and medium-sized companies. Companies are increasingly providing pallet renting programs to end-use companies, wherein a pallet manufacturer delivers, tracks, and collects pallets.

Some prominent players in the global returnable packaging market include:

Orbis Corporation

Nefab Group

Plastic Packaging Solutions Midlands & East Ltd.

Tri-Pack Plastics Ltd.

Amatech Inc.

CHEP

Celina Industries

UBEECO Packaging Solutions

RPR Inc.

Schoeller Allibert

