Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the high penetration of products in terms of usage and purchase rate.

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Industry Overview

The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market size is expected to reach USD 381.3 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028. Rapid advances in genomics from human sequencing, tissue sequencing, and single-cell sequencing have resulted in the emergence of spatial genomics and transcriptomics sequencing. The market participants are engaged in solidifying their market position through various business strategies considering this market as the lucrative source of revenue in the coming years.

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market on the basis of technology, product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics

The spatial transcriptomics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 82.2% in 2020 owing to its high adoption as compared to spatial genomic methods for the transcriptomic study of single cells.

Sequencing of a nucleic acid of single cells or specific biological specimens has increased, which has driven the need for automated, robust, and scalable library preparation solutions.

The determination of spatial arrangement of molecules in cells and tissue samples is the basis for biological research and clinical practice and has gained the attention of several entities involved in the field of genetics.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Instruments, Consumables and Software.

The consumables segment dominated the market with a share of 53.0% in 2020 as this segment covers products that are required to run the instruments across various stages of genome mapping from sample preparation to result derivation.

The software segment is anticipated to grow lucratively throughout the forecast period. The increasing volume of ongoing genomic research studies has led to the need for robust software solutions for data management and their interpretation.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Translational Research, Academic Customers, Diagnostic Customers, and Pharmaceutical Manufacturer.

The academic customers’ segment captured the largest revenue share of 59.3% in 2020. This is because spatial genomic analyses are increasingly being employed in academic research institutions as they provide a comprehensive analysis of various disorders.

Spatial genomics and transcriptomics have enabled the researchers of the universities to explore new areas in gene expression The technology finds applications in large research projects, such as the Human Cell Atlas, and is useful for academic researchers involved in the study of the morphological state of cells for genetically derived diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s.

The translational research end-use segment held a major share in 2020 as the use of spatial omics technologies in translational research may potentially benefit research by providing a thorough analysis of physiology and state of a disease, which further propels the introduction of new diagnostic tools and therapeutics.

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Market players are engaged in introducing novel solutions with a competitive advantage to enhance their market position in the coming years. For instance, in February 2020, ReadCoor, Inc. introduced its first product line that includes the RC2 instrument and multi-omic spatial sequencing assays. The instrument deploys the Fluorescent In Situ Sequencing (FISSEQ) technology of the company to operate.

Some prominent players in the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market include:

Natera Inc.

10x Genomics

Dovetail Genomics

Illumina, Inc.

S2 Genomics, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Seven Bridges Genomics

Horizon Discovery Group plc

CARTANA AB

READCOOR, INC.

Bio-Techne

