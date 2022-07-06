Demand For The Adhesive Application Has Also Boosted The Global Divinylbenzene Market Growth

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

The global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is segmented on the basis of concentration, application, and region.

Based on concentration, the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is segmented as:

<60%

60-80%

>80%

Based on application, the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is segmented as:

Adhesives

Ion Exchange Resins

Ceramics

Coatings

Composite Plastics

Elastomers

Healthcare

Others

Ion exchange resins application hold majority of the share in the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market. However, healthcare application will remain as an emerging hotspot in the global market.

Based on region, the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market: Market Dynamics

The key driving factor for the growth of the divinylbenzene (DVB) market is its widespread usage as ion exchange resins. The global demand for ion exchange resin is growing, owing to the rise in demand for wastewater treatment technology and favorable government regulations on the reduction of pollutants. Ion exchange resin is used in industrial wastewater treatment, food processing, and production of ultra-pure water.

Moreover, government norms on the discharge of water in the water bodies increase the demand for ion exchange resin, thereby, contributing to the growth of the divinylbenzene market globally. Further, an increase in demand for divinylbenzene in the adhesive application has also boosted the global divinylbenzene market growth.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market are

Dow Chemical Company

Jiangsu Evergreen New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Deltech Corporation

Nippon Steel Chemical

Jiangsu andeli New Mstar Technology Ltd,

The global market is consolidated with the presence of few manufacturers holding the majority share.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the divinylbenzene (DVB) market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The market report also provides analysis and information, according to the market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

