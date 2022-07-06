Genomics Market Size, Demand, and Key Driving Factors Analysis Report By 2028

Genomics Industry Overview

The global genomics market size was valued at USD 20.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.35% from 2021 to 2028.

The scientific community has tried to address genetic susceptibility and severity to SARS-CoV-2 infection by combining research efforts using existing genetic databases. Multiomic-based approaches and genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have been employed to uncover biological networks and common variants underlying host-pathogen interactions. Similarly, data derived from genomes, such as polygenic risk scores (PRS), ABO blood groups, and HLA haplotypes, can be potentially used to decipher COVID-19 complications, resistance, and susceptibility. Moreover, biobanks that link electronic health records (EHRs) to genomic data can be leveraged to study the impact of genomic factors on the clinical course of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Genomics Market

The COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative launched by researchers from the Finnish Institute for Molecular Medicine (FIMM) aims to inspire the human genetics community to analyze, share, and generate data to interpret determinants of COVID-19 outcomes, severity, and susceptibility. deCODE genetics, a genomics solutions provider in Iceland, has used SARS-CoV-2 genomic analysis to monitor the viral spread.

In addition, the company has partnered with the Government of Iceland to conduct genome sequencing of viral hosts. Similarly, the government of Greece funded the COVID-19-GR initiative to genotype 3,500 COVID-19 patients, conduct WGS on the SARS-CoV-2 genome obtained from these patients, and conduct immunogenomic analyses. The complete set of this data along with detailed clinical information is available and can be retrieved from the Greek COVID-19 registry.

In the near future, prenatal genetic screening programs are likely to grow at a significant pace. This is because these programs help expectant mothers identify chromosomal anomalies in their offspring. Moreover, it is anticipated that in the next 10 years, every newborn’s genome would be sequenced and stored in the electronic medical record. Gauging the future market potential of genomics in newborn screening programs, emerging companies like Counsyl and Natera have launched various genetic tests to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Biotechnology Industry Research Reports.

Immunohistochemistry Market : The global immunohistochemistry market size was valued at USD 1.89 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The global immunohistochemistry market size was valued at USD 1.89 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. Synthetic Biology Market: The global synthetic biology market size was valued at USD 8.88 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Market Share Insights

June 2020 : Omega Bio-tek, Inc. introduced the Mag-Bind Viral RNA Xpress Kit for reliable and rapid viral RNA isolation from nasopharyngeal swab samples.

: Omega Bio-tek, Inc. introduced the Mag-Bind Viral RNA Xpress Kit for reliable and rapid viral RNA isolation from nasopharyngeal swab samples. October 2020: QIAGEN NV announced the future launch of a novel kit to simplify and accelerate PCR-based analysis of COVID-19 and other RNA-based viruses.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global genomics market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest diagnostics

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Order a free sample PDF of the Genomics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.