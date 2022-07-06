Geosynthetics Market Observation, Recommendations, Consumer Trend and Preferences

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 06, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Geosynthetics Industry Overview

The global geosynthetics market size is expected to reach USD 24.60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid infrastructure development in emerging economies, such as India and Brazil, is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Infrastructure development in India, China, and the Middle East in light of regulatory inclination to increase expenditure on road transport is expected to drive the market. The European Union directive 2008/98/EC sets the basic regulations for waste management and ways for efficient landfill containment.

Geosynthetics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global geosynthetics market based on product and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geonets and Geocells.

The geotextiles product segment led the market in 2021 and accounted for more than 48.5% share of the global revenue.

The segment dominated the market on account of its better performance and functional advantages over other materials.

The synthetic fibers used in manufacturing geotextiles are made up of PP, polyethylene polyester, and polyamide.

Geomembranes are estimated to expand at a steady CAGR, in terms of revenue, from 2022 to 2030 on account of the rising awareness regarding the product’s application as floating covers for reservoirs to control evaporation, reduce the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) emission, and minimize the demand for drainage and cleaning.

are estimated to expand at a steady CAGR, in terms of revenue, from 2022 to 2030 on account of the rising awareness regarding the product’s application as floating covers for reservoirs to control evaporation, reduce the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) emission, and minimize the demand for drainage and cleaning. Geonets are incorporated as separation media in the collection of landfill leachates, foundation wall systems in drainage, road and pavement drainage systems, and methane gas collection. The increasing penetration of the product in erosion control owing to its attributes of slowing down the surface runoff is likely to complement the segment growth.

Geosynthetics Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players in the market are entering into agreements with emerging players to expand their distribution capacities, thereby increasing their market reach. In addition, companies are likely to establish partnerships with e-commerce portals to ensure that buyers have timely access to geosynthetic products.

Some prominent players in the Geosynthetics market include

GSE Holdings, Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Propex Operating Company, LLC

Low and Bonar PLC

TENAX Group

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Global Synthetics

AGRU America

TYPAR

