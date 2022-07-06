Animal Vaccines Market To See Incredible Growth During 2022 – 2032

Fact.MR states the global sales of animal vaccines are expected to surpass US$ 29 Bn by registering a positive CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2022-2032. Food and clothing industry largely depends on animals for milk, meat and wool. Thus, animal safety has become important. Moreover, increase in canine disorders are a major concern in animals. To avoid the same, the demand for animal vaccines has increased.

Historically, from 2015 to 2021, the global sales of animal vaccines expanded at a CAGR of 8.6%, closing at a value of US$ 11 Bn. The COVID-19 pandemic further reinforced the need to increase production of animal vaccines, amid the fear of contracting the virus from animals. Thus, governments of various countries focused on vaccinating animals. This, in turn, is increasing the sales of animal vaccines.

Furthermore, increasing investment in research and development by key players is positively influencing the demand for animal vaccines. In addition, rapidly growing livestock population is fueling the growth of animal vaccines. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the sales of animal vaccines.

Animal Vaccines Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the animal vaccines market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering animal vaccines.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the animal vaccines market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the animal vaccines market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape Covered In Animal Vaccines Market:

Prominent manufacturers of animal vaccines are capitalizing on increasing government support across countries to promote animal health. This support is translating into the introduction of robust vaccine formulations against a wide variety of pathogen. Moreover, players are emphasizing on mergers, acquisitions and collaborations to secure firm footing in this highly competitive environment. Some notable developments are as follows:

In August 2020, Merck & Co., Inc. completed the acquisition of IdentiGEN. The company is focusing on studying DNA of animals for livestock. Through this acquisition, Merck intends to provide complete transparency to food processors, producers and retailers, regarding animal traceability solutions to ensure that good quality food is available to consumers

In January 2022, Zoetis Inc. announced that the U.S Food and Drug Administration has approved SolensiaTM (frunevetmab injection) to control the pain of osteoarthritis in cats, helping improve their mobility, comfort and overall well-being. The injection works by directly targeting the Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), a key OA pain driver

Key Segments Covered in the Animal Vaccines Industry Report:

By Product Attenuated Live Animal Vaccines Recombinant Animal Vaccines DNA Animal Vaccines Inactivated Animal Vaccines Subunit Animal Vaccines

By Animal Type Livestock Animal Vaccines Poultry Ruminants Swine Aqua Companion Animal Vaccines Canine Feline Others

By Route of Administration Subcutaneous Administration of Animal Vaccines Intranasal Administration of Animal Vaccines Intramuscular Administration of Animal Vaccines



Report benefits & key questions answered:

Post covid consumer spending on Animal Vaccines: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Animal Vaccines demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Animal Vaccines. As per the study, the demand for Animal Vaccines will grow through 2032.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Animal Vaccines. As per the study, the demand for Animal Vaccines will grow through 2032. Animal Vaccines historical volume analysis: mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032.

mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032. Animal Vaccines consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

