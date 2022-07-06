Global Electronic Shelf Label Market To Generate Profitable Opportunities For Manufacturers During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Increasing proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with growing digitization in the retail sector continue to influence the growth of the electronic shelf label market. Persistent growth in the retail sector has resulted in a meteoric expansion of retail outlets, particularly supermarkets and hypermarkets across key developed and emerging economies worldwide.

Fact.MR foresees that the demand for electronic shelf label is projected to expand at a stellar pace with a period of forecast, 2018-2026. Sales of electronic shelf label are estimated to cross US$ 1,700 Mn by end of 2026 on the back of surging growth in the retail sector worldwide, says the report.CAGR of 21.5% in terms of value throughout the

There is a direct correlation between several macroeconomic factors, most notably increasing urbanization, growth in GDP per capita and economic growth, and overall sales of goods and commodities, which is likely to fuel the demand for electronic shelf label. Moreover, expanding retail infrastructure is likely to offer potential growth avenues for manufacturers of electronic shelf label in the forthcoming years.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type LCD E-Ink Others

By Technology ZigBee BLE Wi-Fi Others

By Application Supermarket and Hypermarket Convenience Store Departmental Store Specialty Store Pharmacies



Electronic Shelf Label market insights will improve the revenue impact of companies across various verticals by :

To provide a framework tailored for understanding the attractiveness quotient of different products/solutions/technology in the Electronic Shelf Labels market

To guide the stakeholders to identify the key problem areas related to their consolidation strategies in the global Electronic Shelf Labels market and offer solutions

Assess the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions where companies are looking to expand their presence

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help organizations make a smooth transition

Helping leading companies realign their strategy ahead of their peers and rivals

Provides insights on promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leading position in the market and supply analysis of Electronic Shelf Labels market.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following key electronic shelf label manufacturers in its report are Clearink Display, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporation, Display Data Ltd, E Ink Holdings Inc, Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd, M2Communication, NCR Corporation, Panasonic Connect Europe GmbH, Pricer AB, SES-imagotag, Solum Co. Ltd., and Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd and TroniTag GmBH.

The manufacturers in the electronic shelf label market are progressively fluctuating their focus towards strengthening distribution channel and working out active marketing strategies.

Key insights of Electronic Shelf Labels market research report:

Underlying macro and microeconomic factors affecting sales of Electronic Shelf Labels market.

Basic overview of Electronic Shelf Label including market definition, classification and applications.

Scrutiny of each market player based on mergers and acquisitions, R&D projects and product launches.

Adoption trend and supply-side analysis of Electronic Shelf Label in various industries.

Key regions and countries with lucrative opportunities for market players.

The Electronic Shelf Label Market demand study includes the current market scenario on the global platform along with the development of the Electronic Shelf Label market over the forecast period.

