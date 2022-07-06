Sales Revenue Of Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market To Increase In Coming 10 Years On Back Of Rapid Adoption Across Major Industries : Fact.MR

A recently published Fact.MR report establishes that the global automotive lead acid battery market will register a CAGR of 5.02% across the 2021-2031 forecast period, reaching US$ 41.8 Bn. According to the report, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 25.6 Bn by 2021-end.

Historical analysis demonstrates that the market experienced a steady expansion rate, clocking a growth rate of 4% from 2016 to 2020. While prospects declined in the conventional automotive sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ever widening popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles largely sustained demand across FY 2020-21.

As global emission standards regarding conventional automobiles tighten, manufacturers are incorporating energy efficient solutions in vehicle designs, including increased adoption of lead acid batteries. Lead acid batteries are 99% recyclable, which makes it the go-to choice for a majority of market players. As per a World Health Organization report, over 4/5th of lead consumption is for producing lead-acid batteries. Recently, in September 2020, Ahlstrom-Munksjo introduced FortiCell® lead-acid batteries, containing absorbed glass mat media and film separator reinforcements.

Key Segments Covered

Battery Type Flooded Automotive Lead Acid Battery Enhanced Flooded Automotive Lead Acid Battery Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Automotive Lead Acid Battery

Technology Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Lead Acid Battery Hybrid Lead Acid Battery Electric Lead Acid Battery

Vehicle Type Automotive Lead Acid Battery for Passenger Cars Automotive Lead Acid Battery for Light Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales via OEMs Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales via Aftermarket



The Market insights of Automotive Lead Acid Battery will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Automotive Lead Acid Battery market and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Automotive Lead Acid Battery market .

The latest industry analysis and survey on Automotive Lead Acid Battery provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Automotive Lead Acid Battery market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Crucial insights in Automotive Lead Acid Battery market research report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Automotive Lead Acid Battery market.

Basic overview of the Automotive Lead Acid Battery, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Automotive Lead Acid Battery across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

The Demand of Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market development during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. Despite its highly competitive nature, the market for hybrid electric vehicles is growing rapidly. As the global hybrid electric vehicle market finds itself in a state of increasing competition, companies are working to strengthen their market position and gain traction.

In June 2019, EnerSys Inc. announced its plans for the expansion of TPPL (Thin Plate Pure Lead) capacity over the period of three years to commercialize its Greenseal Bi-Polar Battery Technology

In 2018, GS Yuasa Corporation opened its biggest production plant in China for the production of lead acid batteries

In February 2017, Johnson Controls and Aqua Metals signed the battery recycling technology partnership.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market are:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Automotive Lead Acid Battery manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market landscape.

