Interphalangeal Fusion Market Expansion to be Persistent through 2021-2031; Rising Incidence Rate of Hammertoe and Arthritis to Fuel Market Growth

Interphalangeal fusion or arthrodesis is a surgical technique for immobilizing the distal or proximal joints of hands or legs for the treatment of pain, deformity, or instability of the joint resulting from degenerative, inflammatory, or posttraumatic disorders such as hammertoe and arthritis.

The Market Research Survey by "Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider" highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand of Interphalangeal Fusion.

Interphalangeal Fusion Market: Segmentation

The global interphalangeal fusion market can be segmented on the basis of the device, end user and region.

Based on the device, the global interphalangeal fusion market has been segmented into:

Implants Screws Wire

Pads

Others

Based on the material of construction, the global interphalangeal fusion market has been segmented into:

Polymers

Metals

Others

Based on the end user, the global interphalangeal fusion market has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Interphalangeal Fusion Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the major players operating in the global interphalangeal fusion market are Arthrex, Inc., Biomet, Inc., Acumed, Nextremity Solutions, Inc., Arthrosurface, Arrowhead Medical Device Technologies, Wright Medical Group N.V., Centric Medical LLC. (Life Spine, Inc.), Lineage Medical, Inc., BioPro implants, Instratek, Stryker, Extremity Medical LLC and others.

The global interphalangeal fusion report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

