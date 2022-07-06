Rapid Increase In Use Adoption To Boost Aerial Work Platforms Market Revenue Growth : Fact.MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global aerial work platforms market, the market is gaining traction steadily, expected to ascend at around 6% CAGR through 2031. As per the report, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 9.3 Bn by 2021. Preference for boom lifts will remain dominant, with a predicted absolute opportunity worth US$ 2.5 Bn during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

Product Scissor Lifts Boom Lifts Other AWPs

End Use Industries AWP Rental Service Providers End Use Industries AWPs for Construction AWPs for Entertainment AWPs for Commercial Uses AWPs for Manufacturing AWPs for Others (Public Administration, Mining, Agriculture, etc.)



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Boom lifts expected to yield an absolute opportunity worth US$ 2.5 Bn, registering a value CAGR of 4%

Construction segment to account for 37% share of boom lifts until 2031

North America to emerge as the dominant market, capturing 40% revenue share

Nearly 2/5th of global demand for aerial work platforms to be stimulated by Europe

Asia to be an opportunistic market, accounting for a third of the global market revenue

“As governments of several countries are re-evaluating safety standards, adoption of aerial work platforms is on the rise, with key manufacturers emphasizing on incorporating smart sensors to reduce construction fatalities”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global aerial work platforms market is highly consolidated with 7-8 players accumulating 65-70% of the share. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation in order to increase their reach and maintain their position in the market.

In September 2021, JLG Industries, Inc., announced the launch of the JLG® 670SJ self-leveling boom lift. Equipped with JLG’s exclusive and patented self-leveling technology, the 670SJ is engineered to automatically adapt to terrain on slopes up to 10 degrees in any direction, while driving with full functionality at a class-leading 67-ft platform height.

In March 2021, MEC Aerial Work Platforms introduced its newest product line of vertical mast lifts; the MEC Mast Electric (MME) Series. The MME Series leads with direct electric drive for high efficiency, longer duty cycles, and higher product residual value. The MME Series offers two heights to choose from the MME20 with a platform height of 20 feet and the MME25 with the non-rotating vertical mast lift platform height of 25 feet.

