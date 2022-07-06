Growing Demand For Breast Surgery Retractors Market To Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, Breast Surgery Retractors sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Key Takeaways of Global Breast Surgery Retractors Market Study:

Single-arm retractors are forecast to hold a major chunk of the global breast surgery retractors market in the forecast period. More than nine out of ten surgeons are anticipated to use these, owing to increased hospital initiatives to ensure safety during minimally invasive breast surgeries.

By usage, Re-usable retractors are anticipated to dominate the global breast surgery retractors market (~70%). Convenient usage, lower upfront and life-cycle cost, sterile packing and procedure specific design are set to drive the segment’s growth.

In terms of procedure, plastic surgeries are anticipated to account for a majority of the market share, amounting to two-fifth. Demand for cosmetic procedures such as breast lift and breast augmentation is a key growth driver. Following behind is the lumpectomy segment, projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period. Fast recovery and effective prevention of recurrence of malignancy are anticipated to bolster market growth.

Hospitals are set to gain traction in usage of breast surgery retractors, owing to rising prevalence of breast ailments and cosmetic surgeries. The segment is anticipated to hold more than half of the global breast surgery retractors market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America shall remain the kingpin of the global breast surgery retractors market, constituting more than two-fifth of the overall market share. Rising plastic surgery procedures and awareness about aesthetic surgeries shall augment demand in the North American market. Asia-Pacific also shows moderate growth prospects, registering a CAGR of 4.3%. This is attributed to growing number of breast cancer patients, increased plastic breast surgeries and a rising pool of oncologists.

Breast Surgery Retractors: Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the breast surgery retractors market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product type, usage type, breast surgery procedure, End-user and key regions.

Product Type Single-arm Retractors

Double-arm Retractors Usage Type Disposable Retractors:

Lighted

Non-Lighted

Reusable Retractors:

Lighted

Non-Lighted Breast Surgery Procedure Mastectomy

Lumpectomy

Plastic Surgery

Breast Reconstruction End-user Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Gynecology Clinics Key Regions North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Introduction of Proprietary Technology to Act as Key Growth Lever for Market Players

The global breast surgery retractors market is highly fragmented. A number of market players:

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic

CooperSurgical Inc.

Invuity Inc.

Hayden Medical Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Black & Black Surgical Inc.

OBP Medical Corporation and Medicare Surgical Products

exist. Most of these companies have heavily invested in proprietary technology to boost sales.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Breast Surgery Retractors Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Breast Surgery Retractors Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Breast Surgery Retractors’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Breast Surgery Retractors’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Breast Surgery Retractors Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Breast Surgery Retractors market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Breast Surgery Retractors market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Breast Surgery Retractors Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Breast Surgery Retractors demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Breast Surgery Retractors market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Breast Surgery Retractors demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Breast Surgery Retractors market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Breast Surgery Retractors: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Breast Surgery Retractors market growth.

