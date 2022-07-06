Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment Market Recent Developments & Emerging Trends Forecast To 2020 – 2030

As per Fact.MR, the global veterinary ophthalmic equipment market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 785 Mn by the end of 2030.

Demand for veterinary care has exponentially increased in recent times, due to which, demand for veterinaries and clinics has also increased. People spend more on veterinary services than on medicines. Since the advent of the Internet, knowledge sharing has helped people realize the importance of regular checkups for animals. Moreover, veterinary medical device manufacturers are emphasizing on collaborative manufacturing with regional manufacturing presence to grab a greater share in high potential untapped regions in the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market.

Moreover, growing veterinary healthcare spending and R&D investments, and increasing production of veterinary medical devices are some of the factors propelling the growth of the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market. For instance, in 2016, animal health manufacturers invested around US$ 46 Bn, whereas, non-IP-intensive industries invested around US$ 3.9 Bn in R&D. Workers in the animal health industry earned nearly 25% premium. The export per worker in the animal health industry is around two times that of the non-IP-intensive industry.

Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment Market – Scope of the Report:

Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global market for veterinary ophthalmic equipment. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities restraints, and detailed information about the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market will grow during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in Fact.MR’s study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market during the forecast period.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market, including veterinary ophthalmic equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in Fact.MR’s study.

The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to the macro- as well as micro-economic factors that are impacting developments in the market. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions to gain momentum in the market.

Product Portfolio Expansion and Partnerships Key Strategies by Market Players:

Icare Finland Oy, AMETEK, Inc. (Reichert, Inc.), HAAG-STREIT GROUP, and Nanjing Redsun Optical Co., Ltd. contributed a higher market value share in the global veterinary ophthalmic equipment market. Veterinary ophthalmic equipment manufacturers are focusing on expansion of product portfolios. For instance, in April 2019, Revenio Group acquired centerVeu to strengthen its position as a global market leader in devices for diagnostics and monitoring of eyes. Manufacturers are also focusing on partnerships and agreements with other manufacturers to expand product sales. For instance, in April 2019, LKC Technologies announced Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Approval for the RETeval® Device and Associated Sensor Strip Electrodes, which is another step in making functional diagnostics accessible to all clinicians, leading to faster diagnosis of complex eye diseases.

Key Segments of Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment Market:

Product

Diagnostic Devices Tonometers Applanation Tonometers Rebound Tonometers Fundus Cameras Portable ERG Devices Ophthalmoscopes Slit Lamps

Surgical Equipment and Disposables Operating Microscopes Phacoemulsification Devices Opthalmic Surgical Instruments Bandage Contact Lenses Viscoelastics Intraocular Lenses



End User

Veterinary Medical Centers and Collages

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics Small Animal Clinics Large Animal Clinics Exotic Animal Clinics



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment Market Study:

By product, diagnostic devices accounted for a prominent market value share in the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market, due to growing usage of these devices for various disease diagnosis applications.

North America and Europe collectively hold over 60% of the global veterinary ophthalmic equipment market share, owing to growing research and production activities in veterinary medical equipment manufacturing industries.

Based on end user, veterinary clinics accounted for more than half of the market value share in the global veterinary ophthalmic equipment market. However, the veterinary hospitals segment is expected to expand at a higher growth rate.

Demand for veterinary medical equipment in Europe and East Asia is also projected to surge at a significant rate during the forecast period. Rising adoption of pets and increasing consumer spending on veterinary care are playing a crucial role in adoption of veterinary medical equipment in hospitals and clinics across the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic will have a short-term adverse effect on the expansion of the global veterinary ophthalmic equipment market.

