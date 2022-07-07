San Jose, USA, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Cigati Solutions is focused to provide secure and user-friendly software for Data Recovery, Email Migration, and Cloud Migration. Recently, the company has updated its AOL Backup Tool which has more advanced features to backup AOL email as compared to the previous version.

Backup AOL Emails By Using AOL Backup Tool

AOL is a web-based free email service provider that provides the service to send and receive emails over the internet all over the world. AOL contains the crucial data that a user doesn’t want to lose it. Therefore, we need to create a backup of that data. AOL Backup Tool is one the most effective software to backup AOL emails. This software has advanced features that enhance the productivity of the conversion task.

Cigati AOL Backup Tool

Cigati AOL Backup Tool is one of the most reliable software to backup your AOL emails. The interface of this software is user-friendly that a non-technical user can also use this tool easily. It also gives you an option to convert your email into multiple file formats like PST, MBOX, PNG, TXT, PDF, DOC, CSV, etc. This software also has some amazing features that increase the performance of this tool.

It allows the users to remove duplicate files from the backup process that occurs more than once.

This software facilitates the user to AOL emails to different email clients like Gmail, Yahoo mail, Hotmail, Office 365, etc.

It gives the feature of deleting email after making its backup which creates a free-up space for new emails.

This software also gives the feature to save PDF attachments separately.

It also allows you to save emails for a specific period.

Words from CEO

At the launch event of the Cigati AOL Backup Tool, CEO Sonika Rawat addressed:

“AOL Backup Tool is safe and reliable software to backup AOL emails. It performs the backup and migration of AOL emails effectively by ensuring high data integrity. We consulted highly experienced industry experts and business leaders in order to develop this software.”

About the Company

Cigati Solutions provides high-end software utilities that deal in Data Recovery, Email Migration, File Management, and Cloud Backup. It offers some advanced features in its software that ensure high data integrity throughout the process. Cigati Solutions balances both client satisfaction and the quality of products by regularly updating its software.

Cigati Solutions has a wide range of products that reflects its innovative approach, comprehensive research, and hard work. It builds trust amongst some prestigious clients such as Apple, Chevron, Berkshire Hathaway, ExonMobil, Walmart, etc. It has an interactive and userfriendly interface that allows every user to perform the whole process effectively. Cigati AOL Backup Tool helps the users to backup AOL emails and convert them into multiple file formats like PDF, PST, CSV, MSG, PNG, etc.